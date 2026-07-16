Content creator Kenavita Golani shared a viral video of her surprising her mother-in-law with a dance to 'Aapke Aa Jaane Se'. The heartwarming video shows the mother-in-law's emotional reaction and her joining the dance, a moment that has been praised online for breaking stereotypes.

Warm embraces and lengthy talks are common features of family gatherings. To welcome her mother-in-law, however, one woman had to transform the living room into a dancing floor. Kenavita Golani, a content producer, posted a touching video with the description, “POV: When sasural finally feels complete again.” In the video, Kenavita was seen dancing to Aapke Aa Jaane Se in her living room while her mother-in-law watched in shock and emotion from the door.

The reunion turned into a happy celebration when Kenavita's mother-in-law entered when the song was playing on the TV, gave her a hug, kissed her, and joined her in the dance. "The only acceptable welcome-home ritual," read the caption accompanying the post.

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reacts

The video, according to a number of readers in the post's comments section, provided a welcome break from the sometimes stereotypical dynamic between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law.

According to one user, mothers-in-law who decide to defy established family customs for their daughters-in-law demonstrate the ability of love to transform familial bonds.

One woman, who claimed to have two boys, said she hoped to one day be the same type of mother-in-law to their future daughters-in-law.

"If my marriage doesn't look like this, I don't want to get married," said a another spectator, who saw the loving encounter as the standard for marriage itself.