The video shows the rickshaw puller ferrying a passenger while his street dog enjoys the journey from the front of the rickshaw.

A touching video from Noida has captured the internet's attention after showcasing an endearing friendship between a cycle rickshaw puller and his loyal four-legged companion. The viral clip, recorded near Noida Sector 59 Metro Station, shows the rickshaw puller ferrying a passenger while his street dog enjoys the journey from the front of the rickshaw. Calmly observing the bustling streets, the dog appears perfectly at home, making it look like just another routine day.

Shared on Instagram by Shivank Chaudhary, the video has racked up thousands of views, leaving social media users enchanted. As the rickshaw glides through the streets, the dog sits confidently at the front while the driver pedals along with a cheerful smile, highlighting a bond that has clearly stood the test of time.

Rather than being a mere travel companion, the dog appears to be an integral part of the rickshaw puller's everyday life. Their effortless camaraderie has struck an emotional chord with viewers, many of whom described the pair as one of the most wholesome sights on the internet.

The comments section quickly filled with people claiming they had seen the duo around the metro station before. Many encouraged others to support the hardworking rickshaw puller by choosing his service instead of app-based transport whenever they were in the area.

"If you visit Noida Sector 59 Metro Station (Gate No. 1), please look out for this incredibly sweet rickshaw puller who travels with his dog. Instead of booking a Rapido or auto, choose his rickshaw to support his hard work and dedication. Taking a ride with him is a small gesture that makes a massive difference in his life and helps him care for his loyal companion. Let's come together to support this heartwarming duo!" one Instagram user wrote.

Others were equally delighted by the dog's laid-back attitude, joking that it looked like the rickshaw's permanent co-driver or even its unofficial ticket inspector.