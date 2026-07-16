The SIT probing the Badrinath Temple donation theft received an 18-page internal report from the BKTC. Fresh CCTV footage has helped identify more suspects, and more footage is being examined. Key digital evidence has been seized from the temple.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donations at the Badrinath Temple has received the 18-page internal inquiry report prepared by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), while fresh CCTV footage has led SIT to identify more suspects in the case, said Uttarakhand Police on Thursday.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the BKTC has handed over its 18-page internal inquiry report to the SIT as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of temple donations.

Investigation Deepens with New Evidence

CCTV Footage Reveals More Suspects

Police said the SIT has also identified more suspects after examining CCTV footage recorded on June 25 and June 29. Based on the footage, officials are set to question additional people in connection with the case.

"More suspects are seen in the CCTV footage of June 25 and June 29, based on which the SIT will question more people in the case," police added.

The SIT has fully recovered CCTV footage from June 29 and July 2, which will be examined today as part of the investigation, police said.

Earlier, the SIT had recovered CCTV footage from June 22 and June 25, which has already been analysed as part of the probe.

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations from the Badrinath Temple is underway, with the SIT continuing to scrutinise CCTV footage and gather evidence to identify those involved.

Key Evidence Seized, Officials Questioned

Earlier on Wednesday, SIT seized key digital evidence from the temple premises.

Speaking to ANI, SIT Officer Mahadev Uniyal confirmed that the police have taken control of the surveillance records to identify irregularities in the handling of temple offerings.

Earlier on July 14, a committee constituted to examine the alleged theft of donations at the Badrinath Temple visited Badrinath Dham and reviewed the process of how donations are handled and transported and arrangements within the counting room.

Meanwhile, SIT probing the Badrinath donation theft case questioned the Temple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sohan Singh Rangad and his Personal Assistant, Atul Dimri, to probe gaps in oversight.

Simultaneously, investigators embedded themselves in the temple's CCTV control room, systematically reviewing operational logs and tracking how daily donations were handled.