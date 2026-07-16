Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a conclave, praising its rapid construction of strategic infrastructure like the Atal and Sela tunnels in difficult terrains, crediting its unwavering commitment and use of technology.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Strategic Infrastructure Conclave organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Thursday. During his address, he praised the work of the BRO and said that over the past six and a half decades, the organisation has truly embodied its motto, "Everything is possible through hard work."

BRO's Unprecedented Achievements

Referring to several of BRO's projects, the Defence Minister said, "Whether it is the Atal Tunnel or the Sela Tunnel, the speed at which you are now able to construct roads and highways in the most difficult terrains and the highest mountains has never been witnessed before in our history. Your unwavering commitment to adopting technology is your greatest strength. And as a member of this BRO family, when I look at your achievements, especially those of the past decade, I am filled with pride."

"No matter how great a nation's strength may be, it still needs solid ground to stand on. BRO also builds airfields in border regions. No matter how much warfare evolves, the importance of roads, tunnels, and airfields will always remain. BRO will continue to be a pillar of the nation's strength. It has transformed itself from being just a construction agency into one of the world's most respected strategic infrastructure organisations," he added.

Infrastructure as a Defining Symbol

Rajnath Singh noted that the conclave is taking place at a time when India is undergoing a major transformation in the field of infrastructure. He said, "The conclave's theme, Enhancing Capability Through Technology, Innovation and Execution Excellence, is of immense importance for the future."

"Civilisations are remembered not only for their achievements but also for the roads and infrastructure they created. The infrastructure India is building today will become a defining symbol of its civilisation," he added further.

A Decade of Connecting Remote India

With allegations of slow infrastructure development, the Defence Minister also took a swipe at the previous government. He said, "I am not saying that nothing was done in this direction after Independence, but the level of focus was not proportionate to our capabilities and our needs. Over the past ten years, we have undertaken a mission to connect villages, mountains, and remote regions. We have also focused on connecting people through roads, railways, air connectivity, and digital infrastructure."

"We firmly believe that the stronger a country's infrastructure, the stronger its future. That is why we will continue to work with the same commitment in the years ahead. Alongside road, rail, air, and digital connectivity, the government today is implementing the Vibrant Village Programme. Border villages, once referred to as the country's last villages, are now being developed as the nation's first villages," he added.

Fusing Development with National Security

Concluding his remarks, the Defence Minister said, "We have ensured that no citizen of the country feels disconnected from the mainstream and the BRO has played a significant role in fulfilling this commitment. Our endeavour should be to build an India where the borders are not only secure but also seamlessly connected, where development and national security move forward together on the same path and where every infrastructure project becomes synonymous with nation-building." (ANI)