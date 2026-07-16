Congress's Jairam Ramesh says the party will strongly oppose the Delimitation Bill if reintroduced in the Monsoon Session, accusing the Centre of trying to secure a two-thirds majority through 'cunning tactics' after the bill failed earlier.

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the party would strongly oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill if it is reintroduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, alleging that the Centre was attempting to secure support for a measure that had earlier failed to obtain the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group, Ramesh said the party had held detailed discussions on the bills that were likely to be introduced during the session. He added the party was yet to receive the government's official legislative agenda and would get details at the all-party meeting scheduled for July 19.

Congress alleges 'cunning tactics'

"We have heard that the Home Minister is trying to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill, which failed to get a two-thirds majority for the government on April 17, marking a significant defeat. They want to bring that bill back," he said.

Reiterating the party's stand, Ramesh said, "Congress Party's stand has always been clear: we will strongly oppose the Delimitation Bill and continue to do so. We will make every effort to maintain unity among all opposition parties."

He alleged that the government was attempting to secure the numbers needed to pass the legislation by splitting opposition parties. "It is true that since April 17, the Home Minister has engineered splits in one or two opposition parties. This is an insult to the Constitution. They are cunningly trying to secure a two-thirds majority. Obtaining a two-thirds majority through such cunning tactics and by breaking up other parties is an affront to the Constitution; it would be a tainted majority. Although there is no possibility of them securing a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha," he said.

"We are in touch with Opposition parties; Rahul Gandhi is in contact, and our Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is also in touch with all the parties that vehemently opposed the delimitation bill on April 16 and 17," he added.

Stance on Women's Reservation

Referring to the Women's Reservation Act, Ramesh said Congress supported reservation for women but opposed linking it to the proposed delimitation exercise. "We have previously stated, on April 16 and 17, our position regarding the reservation of one-third of seats for women in the current Lok Sabha. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, includes a provision for this one-third reservation for women... If you calculate one-third of the 543-member Lok Sabha, it comes to 181. So, introduce a provision for women's reservation, and we will extend our full support. However, the delimitation bill that was tabled while labelled as a women's reservation act was actually a dangerous delimitation bill introduced under the guise of women's reservation," he said.

Opposition to other proposed bills

Ramesh also said Congress would oppose several other bills likely to be introduced during the session, including the proposed Constitutional Amendment bill related to dismissal, the 'Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 ', amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and proposed amendments to the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

"We will also oppose the 'Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill'... There is also a possibility of the FCRA Bill coming up; we will oppose that as well... We are not in favour of amendments to the National Food Security Act and will strongly oppose them," he said.

He added that the party also discussed the report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on "One Nation, One Election", which is expected by August 10.

All-party meetings a 'formality'

Ahead of the all-party meeting on July 19, Ramesh also took a swipe at the Centre over the functioning of these meetings, calling them a "formality" and claiming that suggestions made by Opposition parties were routinely ignored. He said that although around 35 to 40 leaders participate in such meetings, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and a Minister of State only "listen and take notes," while decisions are ultimately taken by "the two people who call the shots."

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, lasted for one and a half hours. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and all members of the Parliamentary Strategy Group were present.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill had failed to pass the Lok Sabha on April 17 after receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority. While there has been speculation that the Centre may reintroduce a revised version during the Monsoon Session from July 20 to August 13, the government has not officially announced its legislative agenda. (ANI)