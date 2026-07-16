A Hyderabad school terminated a teacher after she allegedly assigned religious homework to a Class 2 student. A relative of the student said schools must focus on academics. The incident led to protests by BJP leaders, demanding stricter action.

Amid the controversy over alleged religious homework assigned to a Class 2 student at a school in Hyderabad's Sayeedabad, a relative of the minor said that educational institutions should focus on academics and avoid including religious content in assignments.

Speaking to ANI, a relative of the victim boy said she noticed the alleged religious content while checking the child's school diary after picking him up from school. She said children from different religious backgrounds attend schools for quality education, and religious teachings should not be made part of the curriculum. "Yesterday, I went to the school to pick my nephew up and I saw that the contents in his diary were something which is not related to the subject. I saw a teacher writing to read Kalma and Surah Fatiha. That is absolutely wrong. If you are giving education, just do that. Students from different religions and different backgrounds come to get an education. They're coming for quality education. Kalma and Surah Fatiha are not part of the subject; they are religious texts. Do not mix them up. If you want to make it a subject, then please include the Bhagavad Gita and the Bible as well," she said.

She also appreciated the school management for taking action after the matter came to light. "I am really thankful to the school management because they have taken strict action on this. We saw the diary and raised our voice. I don't know in how many diaries and for how many students this has been going on," she added.

School takes action, terminates teacher

The management of a school in Hyderabad's Sayeedabad has terminated the services of a teacher and permanently debarred her from future employment with the group following a controversy over alleged religious homework assigned to Class 2 students. The action was taken after a formal complaint was lodged at the Saidabad police station by the parents of a student and local BJP leaders, who alleged that the teacher had given assignments that were religious in nature.

In an official termination order dated July 15, the school management stated that her services as a 'Mother Teacher' at the Sayeedabad branch were being terminated with effect from July 16. "Further you are informed that you are permanently disqualified to apply for employment in future in the Success Group of Education Institutions," the order, signed by the Principal, read.

Protests erupt, BJP leaders detained

The issue triggered a protest outside the school premises on Wednesday, following which Hyderabad Police intervened to maintain law and order and detained several BJP workers and parents who were participating in the demonstration. Demanding immediate action against the institution, protesters raised slogans against the school management. "Cancel the recognition of this school immediately! Shut it down! Arrest the Principal! All the teachers involved must be suspended right away," the protesters demanded.

BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav, who was detained by police during the protest, levelled allegations regarding the curriculum being followed at the school. Police detained Yadav and other BJP workers who were protesting outside the institution in Sayeedabad after allegations emerged that a teacher had assigned religious homework to Class 2 students. "How can they teach the Kalma here? We saw in Jammu & Kashmir how people were murdered if they didn't recite the Kalma. See how the child is describing what happened in the school!" Yadav said.

He further claimed, "Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM leaders) are behind this. They are trying to ruin the atmosphere of Bhagyanagar."

Meanwhile, police also detained BJP leader and advocate Karuna Sagar, who reached the school premises over the alleged issue involving religious homework for Class 2 students. Questioning the police action, Karuna Sagar said, "I have come here to question the police as to why no FIR has been registered. My demand is to arrest the Principal who is forcing the innocent students to read the Quran."

The controversy has led to demands from protesters for further action against the school management and those allegedly involved. Police have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding further investigation or legal proceedings in the matter.