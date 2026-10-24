A heartwarming CCTV video from Odisha has gone viral, showing a wild langur wandering into a mobile repair shop. Instead of causing chaos, the gentle primate calmly approached the shopkeeper and embraced him. The unusual and touching encounter has sparked emotional and spiritual reactions across social media.

In a heartwarming moment that has captured the internet’s attention, a wild langur, or phan langur, wandered into a mobile repair shop in Odisha, walking calmly up to the shopkeeper before gently resting its head against his chest and embracing him on Thursday, October 22.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the monkey was seen entering the mobile repair shop, which caught the attention of the shopkeeper and his assistant, who were seen watching the unexpected visitor approach before climbing onto the shopkeeper and wrapping his arms around him.

A heartwarming incident was captured on a CCTV camera inside the mobile repair shop, which showed the langur calmly embracing the shopkeeper, with the unusual encounter later gaining attention on social media.

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How Did the Langur Enter the Mobile Repair Shop?

The mobile repair shop in Odisha witnessed an unexpected visitor during a regular working day, leaving both the shopkeeper and his assistant completely astonished. The langur casually walked inside the open shop where the shopkeeper was sitting at his desk tending to his work, while his assistant looked on in silent amazement.

The shopkeeper’s assistant saw the primate entering the shop and shook his chair to alert him, but before either of them could react, the langur casually walked up to the counter. Without showing any signs of anger or aggression, the animal climbed onto the table, gently reached out, and wrapped its arms around the shopkeeper in a quiet, comforting embrace.

The shopkeeper remained still and calm, allowing the animal to rest its head against his chest for a few serene moments. The langur didn’t cause any harm or damage to the mobile parts in the shop and maintained a quiet hug for a brief period.

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The langur is different from other primates often seen in urban areas, which are known for being unpredictable or mischievous. Instead, this grey langur exhibited an extraordinary sense of calm and gentle affection, displaying no intent to snatch food, cause chaos, or destroy property.

The difference between a monkey and a langur is that the former is typically smaller, more agile, and frequently known for aggressive or inquisitive behaviour, whereas the latter has longer limbs, distinct dark faces, and generally exhibits a far more tranquil and restrained demeanour.

‘God Sent You A Good Soul’: Video Of Langur’s Hug Wins Hearts

The viral video of a langur hugging a man employed at a mobile repair shop has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens sharing emotional, spiritual, and humorous interpretations of the unexpected embrace.

Taking to their X handles, many described the moment as a reminder of the bond between humans and animals, with some interpreting the unexpected hug as a spiritual connection, while others speculated that the langur might have known the shopkeeper from a previous encounter.

Another section of fans also viewed the encounter through a spiritual lens, while a few also wondered whether the langur shared a spiritual connection with the shopkeeper.

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Langur is often connected with Hanuman or Bajrang Bali in Hindu mythology, leading many online users to affectionately view the encounter as a divine blessing or a symbolic visit from the deity, further amplifying the video's emotional and spiritual resonance across the internet.

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