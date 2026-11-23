Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar is on an official visit to Japan to engage with Japanese companies, attract investments, and study global infrastructure and urban development models to support the future growth of Karnataka state.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Visits Japan to Boost State Investments

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is on an official visit to Japan to strengthen the state's investment outreach and explore global urban development and infrastructure practices to support Karnataka's future growth. Upon his arrival on Sunday, the Chief Minister was greeted by the Indian envoy and members of the local diaspora community, ahead of his engagements with leading Japanese companies to attract investments to the state.

In a post on X, the Karnataka Chief Minister's official handle said, "Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar was warmly welcomed by the Ambassador of India to Japan, Smt. Nagma Mohamed Mallick, and members of the Tokyo Kannada Sangha upon his arrival in Japan." The post further stated, "The Hon’ble Chief Minister is on a visit to Japan to strengthen Karnataka’s investment outreach, engage with leading Japanese companies and explore opportunities to attract investments to the State."

The visit will focus on two key areas: strengthening Japanese investments in Karnataka through industry meetings and understanding Japan's urban planning and infrastructure practices through site visits organised with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Shivakumar is accompanied by M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, who will lead industry engagements and anchor the state's investment outreach in Japan and the Republic of Korea. During these engagements, the delegation will present the state's new policy support measures, including the Aerospace and Defence Policy, an additional capital subsidy of up to 20 per cent for investments in backward and priority taluks, the KIADB Digital Industrial Land Bank and single-window facilitation for investment proposals.