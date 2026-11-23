CJI Suryakant emphasized the necessity of judicial reforms at the 10th convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, while also urging the media to practice introspection during his official visit to Dharamshala.

CJI Suryakant Welcomes Judicial Reforms at University Convocation

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Suryakant on Sunday welcomed reforms in the judicial system, saying reforms are an essential part of the system and any further changes aimed at improving the judiciary are equally welcome. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 10th convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala, the CJI said reforms are necessary for the system to evolve and improve.

"Reform is static, and the reforms are an essential part of the National Education Policy (NEP) system, and therefore any further reforms to the judicial system are also equally welcome," he said. Asked whether the media also needs reforms, the CJI said the media should introspect and assess the changes it needs. "Media should have an introspection and see what reforms they need," he said.

The CJI was in Dharamshala to attend the university's 10th convocation, where he delivered the convocation address and conferred degrees and gold medals on students. Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were also present at the ceremony, along with judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, university officials, faculty members and other dignitaries. The convocation marked an important milestone for graduating students, as they received their academic degrees and recognition for outstanding performance.

During his visit, the CJI also interacted with the media and welcomed further reforms in the judicial system, saying reforms were an essential part of the system and that any further reforms aimed at improving the judiciary were equally welcome. Asked whether the media also needed reforms, CJI Suryakant said the media should introspect and assess what changes it needed. On being asked about an issue concerning the Himachal Pradesh High Court and the state government, the CJI said it was a matter to be resolved by the High Court and the state government, possibly with the involvement of the Central Government. He declined to comment further, saying he had no role to play in the matter. The CJI’s participation in the convocation added significance to the university’s 10th graduation ceremony, bringing together the academic community and prominent constitutional and judicial dignitaries.