A shocking video from Gujarat’s Rajkot Civil Hospital has sparked concerns over patient assistance arrangements after a 70-year-old woman was seen pulling a stretcher herself while taking a relative for treatment at the government-run facility.

A shocking video from Gujarat’s Rajkot Civil Hospital has sparked concerns over patient assistance arrangements after a 70-year-old woman was seen pulling a stretcher herself while taking a relative for treatment at the government-run facility. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the elderly woman wheeling her relative on a stretcher across the hospital premises without any apparent assistance from hospital staff.

The visuals have raised questions about whether adequate personnel are available to help patients move around the hospital, particularly those who rely on staff for basic support.

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Considered the largest hospital in the Saurashtra region, Rajkot Civil Hospital caters to patients from across the region, including those from economically weaker sections of society. The incident has raised questions on the availability of essential patient-support services at the busy government facility.

Following the video's circulation on social media, M S Roy, an accounts officer at the Civil Hospital, described the incident as distressing and confirmed that an investigation was underway.

The hospital administration has issued a notice to the agency responsible for providing stretcher-transport services, seeking accountability over the incident. It has also announced plans to introduce a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent similar lapses in the future.

The administration has said that the deployment of staff responsible for transporting patients on stretchers will be strictly enforced to ensure that patients and their family members are not left struggling to access basic assistance.

The investigation will seek to establish why the elderly woman had to pull the stretcher herself and whether the agency entrusted with patient-transport services failed to fulfil its responsibilities.

The hospital administration has not yet disclosed the findings of the investigation or details of any further action against those found responsible.