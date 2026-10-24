An Instagram creator celebrates his father's birthday with an unusual birthday cake paratha made with colourful sprinkles and icing sugar. The birthday boy rates it 8/10, while the video sparks amusing reactions from social media users.

Birthdays are often celebrated with traditional cakes, candles and sweet treats, but one food enthusiast has found an unusual way to make the occasion special. A birthday cake paratha, complete with colourful sprinkles, icing sugar and a candle, has caught the attention of social media users. Shared by Instagram account @badandbhajiii, the video features a creative twist on the classic Indian flatbread as the creator prepares a special birthday treat for his father.

While the unusual creation was intended to make the birthday celebration memorable, the birthday boy's honest review and suggestions for improving the dish have made the video even more entertaining.

Birthday Celebration Gets a Paratha Twist

The video begins with the creator introducing a special episode, Will It Paratha, in which he experiments with unconventional paratha recipes.

"It's the big man's birthday, so naturally we're making a birthday cake Paratha," he says in the video, admitting that his father had not necessarily asked for such a creation.

Explaining his motivation, the creator adds that this is how he seeks excitement in his 30s, joking that the days of partying have given way to experimenting with parathas.

He also acknowledges that the dish resembles a glazed sprinkle doughnut more than a traditional birthday cake paratha, but argues that the name sounds better. With a candle added to the creation, he considers it suitable for the birthday celebration.

How Was the Birthday Cake Paratha Made?

For the preparation, the creator follows a classic folding technique to create layers and adds a generous quantity of colourful sprinkles to the dough. He then rolls it out gently, allowing the colourful speckles to remain visible throughout the layers.

The paratha is finished with a dusting of icing sugar to give it a glazed appearance. The creator jokingly points out that the dish already contains plenty of carbohydrates, but adds the sweet topping anyway.

Despite the unconventional combination of ingredients, he says he enjoyed the creation and proceeds to ask his family members to share their opinions.

What Did the Birthday Boy Think?

The creator first seeks a reaction from the woman he refers to as the queen of the house. However, he forgets to ask her for a score, joking that he might be getting rusty at reviewing his experimental dishes.

The attention then turns to the birthday boy, who is celebrating what he humorously claims is his 25th birthday.

When asked to rate the birthday cake paratha, he gives it eight out of 10. The creator then asks whether the birthday celebration was better because of the unusual treat.

The response is less enthusiastic, prompting the creator to joke that everyone can take the answer as a no.

Not satisfied with the rating, he asks his father what would make the dish worthy of a perfect score.

Dad Reveals His Recipe for a Perfect Score

The birthday boy offers a straightforward suggestion: the paratha should be presented more like a proper cake.

He recommends placing it on a silver cardboard cake base and decorating the surrounding area with sweets.

His advice essentially involves adding more sugar, more sweets and, naturally, more paratha. The creator appreciates his father's honesty and ends the video by wishing him a happy birthday. He also invites viewers to follow the account for the next episode.

The playful exchange between father and son adds to the charm of the video. The creator's humorous narration and his father's candid feedback make the unusual birthday experiment entertaining to watch.

How Did Social Media React?

The birthday cake paratha has prompted Instagram users to share their thoughts, with some drawing comparisons to traditional homemade snacks while others suggest different ways to develop the idea.

One user commented: "Reminds me Choori that granny used to make."

Second user commented: "What about a paratha layered cafe like the crepe layered cakes?"

Third user commented: "As a cake decorator.....I approve....do whatever makes u happy"

The reactions reflect the different ways viewers have interpreted the unusual creation, from nostalgic memories of traditional food to ideas for turning layered parathas into cake-inspired desserts.

With its colourful appearance, unconventional preparation and humorous family review, the birthday cake paratha has offered social media users a fresh take on birthday celebrations. Whether it deserves a perfect score or simply needs a few more sweets, the experiment has certainly given the humble paratha an unexpected birthday makeover.