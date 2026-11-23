Samajwadi Party and Congress prepare for seat-sharing talks for the 2027 UP Assembly polls, while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya confidently asserts that the BJP will defeat the opposition alliance regardless of their electoral strategy.

BJP Dismisses SP-Congress Alliance Ahead of 2027 UP Assembly Polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Ahead of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress's two-day meeting on seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would defeat both parties, irrespective of whether they contest the polls together or separately.

Reacting to the seat-sharing discussions, Maurya said, "...Both of them—the Congress and the SP—are our opponents. Whether they contest together or separately, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to defeat them both. Come 2027, regardless of whether they form an alliance or run independently, the BJP isn't going anywhere, and the SP and Congress won't be coming to power."

He further said, "The lotus is still in bloom, and when the elections take place in '27, the lotus will be in bloom then, too. As for the 'bicycle'—well, it's got a flat tyre."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai said that the two parties would hold discussions on seat-sharing during the meeting scheduled for Monday, adding that the number of seats would depend on the candidates' chances of winning. "There is a meeting tomorrow where we will hold discussions—wherever there are points to be addressed, we will deliberate on them. I have already stated this—I’ve said it many times—the figure depends on the probability of winning. Discussions are underway," Rai said.

On the possibility of a third front, he said, "They (third front) appear in every election and then vanish once it’s over. They were present in the last election, and in the assembly elections too—they show up every single time..."

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the leadership of both parties would take the final call on seat-sharing and reiterated that the SP and Congress would contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together. "The leadership of both parties will sit down and decide on seat-sharing. I will only say that the Samajwadi Party and the Congress party will contest the elections together in Uttar Pradesh," Alvi said.

He further said, "We are saying the same thing as Akhilesh Yadav: Congress will also field candidates who can win, and we expect Akhilesh Yadav to give tickets to those candidates who can win. Our aim right now is to show the BJP the way out of Uttar Pradesh."

According to sources, the SP and Congress are set to hold their first meeting on seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in the national capital on November 23 and 24. The two-day deliberations are expected to focus on the distribution of seats between the alliance partners. The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls.

A look at their past electoral figures highlights the stakes for both parties. In the 2022 Assembly Elections (Contested Separately): The SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Contested in Alliance): Operating under the INDIA bloc banner, the coalition yielded a strong turnaround. The SP secured 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won 6 of the 17 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)