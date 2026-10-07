PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of eight victims killed in a tragic car crash in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. The injured will receive Rs 50,000 as the state government ensures comprehensive medical care.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Road Accident in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district, while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured. Expressing grief over the incident, PM Modi said the loss of lives was 'deeply painful' and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated, 'The loss of lives due to a mishap in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.' Earlier on Sunday evening, eight people lost their lives while two others sustained severe injuries after a car collided with a tree along the Thuraiyur–Musiri Highway in Tiruchirappalli district, officials said.

As this happened, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay C Joseph expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road mishap. He directed the district administration and hospital authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the survivors. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on social media platform X, the accident occurred near Kothurpatti Four Roads when the car veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree.

The Chief Minister noted that three occupants succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a local medical facility, raising the total fatality count to eight. He instructed health officials to provide comprehensive medical care to the two survivors.