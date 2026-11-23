The Sabarimala administration has imposed strict fines of up to Rs 5,000 for dumping clothes or waste into the Pamba River to curb pollution and safeguard the drinking water supply during the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Sabarimala Administration Imposes Strict Waste Dumping Restrictions

Sabarimala (Keralam) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Sabarimala administration has imposed strict restrictions on dumping used clothes and waste in the Pamba river and its bathing ghats during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Violators will face on-the-spot fines of up to Rs 5,000.

Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dileep K Kainikkara issued the prohibitory order to prevent pollution of the Pamba River and its bathing areas during the pilgrimage season. Under the order, pilgrims are prohibited from discarding used clothes, textiles and other personal belongings in the Pamba River, its tributaries or bathing ghats. Dumping plastic, solid and biodegradable waste in the river, along its banks or in public places has also been strictly prohibited.

Fines of up to Rs 5,000 will be imposed on those violating the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act. Those who fail to pay the fine within 15 days will face further legal action, including prosecution. The action has been taken considering the importance of the Pamba River as a major source of drinking water for lakhs of pilgrims and residents in Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam, as well as the risk of waterborne diseases due to pollution.

The Pamba Duty Magistrate, Pamba Police Special Officer and Secretary of the Ranni-Perunad Grama Panchayat have been authorised to enforce the order, conduct inspections along the riverbanks and at bathing ghats, and collect fines from violators. The panchayat secretary has also been directed to deposit the collected fines into the Ranni-Perunad Grama Panchayat's own fund and utilise the entire amount exclusively for cleaning, waste management and river conservation activities in Sabarimala and Pamba. The prohibitory order will remain in force for two months from Sunday (November 22).