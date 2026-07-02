Viral videos show a Chinese app, BAT-BMS, being used to remotely stop moving e-rickshaws, sparking widespread online fear and indignation. This trend, labeled a dangerous prank, has raised serious safety concerns and questions about the security of low-cost EV infrastructure, as the app is actually a battery management system being misused.

Online fear and indignation have been sparked by a number of widely shared films that purportedly show individuals using a smartphone app to turn off moving e-rickshaws. BAT-BMS, a Chinese battery monitoring software that some users are allegedly abusing to remotely deactivate certain battery-powered automobiles, is the app at the center of the issue.

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The videos, which have gone viral on X and Instagram, include pranksters strolling close to scooters and e-rickshaws before cars abruptly halt in the middle of the road. People began to doubt the safety of their electric cars when the films went popular on the internet. Additionally, a lot of social media users are labelling the practice as "dangerous," cautioning that it may result in major collisions or traffic jams.

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Internet Reacts

One user said, "Masti for some impacting rozi roti of others."

"Imagine if stops in the middle of the road..it can kill people..stop this sh*t," said another.

A third person added, “Peak desi mindset. Exploiting flaws for fun only and enjoying from others misery!! If educated, they will report it to the developer to fix the issue."

Others highlighted the impact on e-rickshaw drivers who depend entirely on their vehicles for daily income. “Whatever if even e rishaw are wrong or not, no one should be allowed to stop them in middle. They are also human and that e rickshaw is their only source of earning," a user wrote.

The incident has reignited debates about connected technology, low-cost IoT systems, and the lack of security measures in low-cost EV infrastructure.

What Is BAT-BMS?

According to sources, BAT-BMS is not a hacking program, but rather a Battery Management System (BMS) monitoring app created by Chinese business Shenzhen Grenergy Technology. The software is designed to assist users monitor Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries by providing information such as voltage, charge level, battery temperature, cycle count, and overall battery health.