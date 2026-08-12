Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta appealed to the state's residents to enthusiastically participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He urged everyone to hoist the National Flag at their homes to celebrate Independence Day with pride.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday appealed to people of the state to enthusiastically participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and hoist the National Flag at their homes as the country prepares to celebrate Independence Day.

Sumit Sharma, Head of Programmes, Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) Shimla, called on the Governor at Lok Bhawan, Shimla, in connection with the ongoing campaign. During the meeting, Sharma briefed the Governor about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which aims to inspire a sense of patriotism among citizens by encouraging them to hoist the National Flag at their homes.

The Governor also took a selfie with the Tricolour, joining citizens across the country uploading their photographs with the National Flag on the official 'Har Ghar Tiranga' portal. Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call to the nation to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' a celebration in every home and celebrate August 15 with pride, dignity and glory.

He noted that this year's campaign, being observed from August 9 to 17, holds special significance as it is dedicated to the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' and reflects the collective resolve of the nation to march towards a Viksit Bharat.

The Governor appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to participate enthusiastically in the campaign and hoist the National Flag at their homes, reaffirming their commitment to the nation.

About the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

Commemorations and Activities

This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign.

The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, Tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme 'Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram', along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. (ANI)