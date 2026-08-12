Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to discuss strengthening civil-military synergy and regional security. The talks also covered youth empowerment, Agniveer employment, and ex-servicemen welfare.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday at his residence. The meeting focused on strengthening civil-military synergy and issues concerning regional security, a release said. Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Army Commander, Western Command, along with senior officials from Army Headquarters and the State Government, was also present during the meeting.

This was the first meeting between the new Army Chief and the Chief Minister. The interaction was coordinated by Colonel Jasdeep Sandhu, Advisor, Civil-Military Affairs and IT.

CM Pledges Continued Support to Armed Forces

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Haryana has a long-standing association with the Armed Forces and the State Government remains committed to supporting the welfare of serving personnel, ex-servicemen and their families. He emphasised the importance of continued coordination between the State Government and the Armed Forces in strengthening national security and creating greater opportunities for the youth.

Wide-Ranging Discussions on Security and Welfare

The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including internal security, youth empowerment, employment opportunities for Agniveers, welfare of ex-servicemen, housing projects, initiatives towards Atmanirbharta and operational preparedness. Preparedness and response to natural disasters, along with measures to minimise their impact, were also discussed.

The exemplary performance of sportspersons from Haryana serving in the Indian Army was also appreciated during the meeting. General Dhiraj Seth expressed his gratitude to the Haryana Government for its support towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and discussed new avenues for their post-retirement settlement. He also assured the Chief Minister of the Indian Army's continued commitment and resolve towards national security and nation building.

(ANI)