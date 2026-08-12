Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a public hearing, addressing grievances on issues like roads, water, and healthcare. He instructed officials for prompt resolution, stressing that good governance must reach every citizen in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met people from various parts of the state at Mukhyasevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's residence and heard their grievances.

During the public hearing, people from different districts apprised the Chief Minister of various issues concerning them. Dhami listened to the grievances one by one and sought details of the concerned cases from officials, directing them to take necessary action. He said that direct communication between the public and the government through public representatives strengthens the democratic system. Public hearings provide people with an opportunity to directly bring their concerns before the government and also pave the way for resolving matters pending at various levels.

Key Issues Raised by Public

People raised several issues related to roads and connectivity, drinking water, electricity, education, healthcare, revenue, irrigation, employment, transfers and local development.

CM's Directives to Officials

The Chief Minister sought updates from officials on the status of these cases and directed them to take necessary action in accordance with eligibility criteria and applicable rules. He instructed officials to ensure that cases which can be resolved at the departmental level are not unnecessarily delayed, while matters requiring a decision at the government level should be submitted through the prescribed process.

The Chief Minister said that the state government's priority is to ensure that the benefits of good governance reach every citizen. He said the government's schemes and policies can only be truly meaningful when their benefits reach those in need on time. He directed officials to forward the cases to the concerned departments and ensure prompt action.

The Chief Minister said the government is continuously working towards the overall development of the state while keeping public sentiments and expectations in mind. He also directed officials to ensure that issues concerning the common people are resolved with a humane approach while adhering to rules and regulations. (ANI)