The Ayush Ministry is funding high-quality research under its Ayurgyan Scheme, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav informed Parliament. Under the ABIHR component, 11 projects have been supported with Rs. 58.28 crore to generate scientific evidence.

The Ministry of Ayush is implementing a Central Sector Scheme namely Ayurgyan Scheme from FY 2021-22 and Ayurveda Biology Integrated Health Research (ABIHR) components of Ayurgyan Scheme, financial assistance is provided to the eligible organizations and institutions across the country as per provisions contained in scheme guideline for conducting high-quality research activities in the field of Ayush system of medicine for generation of scientific evidence, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

Funding and Key Research Components

Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav told Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the priority area of ABIHR component, which was added under the scheme in FY 2023-24, is conducting high-end research activities in the field of Ayurveda through integration of basic sciences with the conventional system of medicine. He said a total of 11 high end research projects were supported through providing financial assistance of Rs.58.28 Crores under the ABIHR from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26. Further under Research & Innovation in Ayush component, 73 research projects amounting to Rs.11.82 Crores were supported during the last three years.

Research Activities by Ayush Councils

In addition, Research Councils under Ministry of Ayush namely Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Science (CCRAS), Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN) also undertake research activities such as Clinical Research, Drug Proving, Drug Verification, Drug validation, Drug Standardization, Public Health Research, Fundamental Research and Epidemic research through their Research Institutes/Treatment Centre/Peripheral Units.

International Collaboration with WHO

He said that the Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has undertaken several initiatives to facilitate the integration of traditional medicine into modern healthcare systems at the international level. (ANI)