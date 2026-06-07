A viral video from Hyderabad shows a traffic police officer slapping a motorist who appeared unable to complete a breathalyzer test during a drunk-driving check. The incident has ignited a heated debate on social media, with users divided over the officer's conduct and the driver's apparent non-cooperation.

A video allegedly recorded during a drunk-driving enforcement drive in Hyderabad has ignited a heated debate online after it showed a traffic police officer slapping a motorist who appeared unable to complete a breathalyser test. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a number of traffic police officers trying to give a man who is suspected of driving under the influence a breathalyser test. Officers are shown constantly requesting that he blow into a portable breathalyser that measures blood alcohol content.

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The man is clearly confused and shaky as the video goes on. He finds it difficult to give an accurate breath sample despite many attempts by the police to walk him through the process. One traffic officer seemed to lose patience after several failed attempts. While carrying out the roadside check, the officer is seen in the video hitting the man across the face.

Shortly after, more cops intervene and seem to defuse the tension. The man, who is wearing a baseball cap and a grey shirt, does not appear to be affected by the smack and stays where he is.

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The caption of the video, which was posted online, questioned whether police officers had the right to physically assault civilians while conducting regular enforcement operations.

Social Media Reactions

The incident has since triggered mixed reactions, with some users condemning the officer's conduct while others defended the action, citing the dangers posed by drunk driving.

“Either the citizen is very clever as he well aware of about the evidence of reading in prosecuting, however the restless arrogant police constable has no right at all to slap the citizen, he should have adopted another method to collect evidence rather than beating him @TelanganaDGP @revanth_anumula as citizen we demand action against traffic constable who slapped the citizen," wrote one user.

Another person questioned the driver's behaviour, saying, “Why the respected citizen is not cooperating? Does drunk drivers who are risk to a many lives can play around? Don’t support wrong doing if you cannot protect a life."

Others went even further in their support of strict action against drunk drivers.