J&K LG Manoj Sinha flagged off a massive 'Tiranga Rally' in Srinagar. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary emphasised the region's long history of devotion to the national flag, urging not to view its patriotism solely through the lens of Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off a massive 'Tiranga Rally' from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, marking the lead-up to the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

J&K's Patriotism Predates Recent Changes

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary emphasised that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have a long history of devotion to the national flag that predates recent political changes. "This Tricolour has not just started flying recently; it has been waving in the sky continuously since Independence--from August 15, 1947, to the present day. That is the beauty of India: people here have always made sacrifices for this Tricolour," Choudhary said.

He urged observers not to view the region's patriotism solely through the lens of the abrogation of Article 370. "The fact is, the celebration was observed with the same spirit before August 5, 2019, and it continues to be celebrated with that same spirit today. Jammu and Kashmir has made sacrifices for this country, so do not measure it solely against the events of August 5, 2019. Whether on the border, within the Kashmir Valley, or in Jammu--people have made countless sacrifices to keep this Tricolour flying high," the Deputy CM added.

A Shift Towards a Bright Era

Hailing the rally, Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, described the current atmosphere as a transition toward a more prosperous future. "Look, these Tiranga rallies that have recently started across the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, and in J&K after August 5, 2019--this is a step that is taking us from a dark era towards a bright era. While the pride of this Tricolour is always there, today, among every citizen of J&K--among the children and the elderly--you will see that this flag is not just flying on buildings; it is fluttering in the eyes and hearts of the youth of Kashmir," Andrabi told ANI.

Highlighting the visible change in the valley's social fabric, she remarked that such displays of national pride were rare in previous decades. "What we are cherishing today had been lost somewhere in Kashmir for the last thirty-five years. The sight we see today--the Tricolour in the hands of these children--this never used to happen. Today, there is joy and a sentiment in everyone's heart to walk with the nation and to walk together," she noted.

Nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The rally, which wound through the streets of Srinagar, is part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign aimed at encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes to mark the landmark 80th year of India's independence.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks, and panchayats as part of the campaign. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, Tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations, and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme 'Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram', along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. (ANI)