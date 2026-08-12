Vice President CP Radhakrishnan flagged off a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in New Delhi. He called on citizens to hoist the Tricolour with pride. The rally, with NDA MPs, travelled from Bharat Mandapam to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

VP Flags Off Rally, Urges Participation

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday flagged off a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in the national capital, calling on citizens to actively participate in the campaign and hoist the Tricolour with pride.

The rally, organised as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day, saw participation from NDA MPs and a large number of supporters carrying the national flag. The journey is scheduled to cover the stretch from Bharat Mandapam to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

'Same Sentiment, Different Activities'

Addressing participants, Radhakrishnan said the different activities being organised under the campaign, including Tiranga yatras, bike rallies and cultural programmes, may differ in form but carry the same sentiment of national belonging. "In Tiranga Yatra, bike rallies, cultural programmes, the activities are different but the sentiment they carry is the same, that is the collective sense of belonging," he said.

'Journey Doesn't End When the Rally Does'

Radhakrishnan also stressed that the message of the campaign should not end with the conclusion of the bike rally, urging citizens to carry the spirit of participation into their homes and communities. He added, "Journey doesn't end when the rally does."

Radhakrishnan said participation in the rally was a way of demonstrating commitment to the nation and setting an example for fellow citizens. He urged people to take the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign beyond rallies and encourage every citizen to display the national flag. "I ask each one of you to actively engage in this Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and inspire every citizen to hoist the Tricolour with pride," he said. He also emphasised the unity of the country, saying, "Bharat is one, and it will be one forever."

Tributes to Flag's Architect and Presenter

The Vice President also paid tribute to Pingali Venkayya, who designed the Indian national flag. He remembered Hansa Mehta, who led a group of 72 women to present the first National Flag of independent India to Dr. Rajendra Prasad

He said the spirit of the campaign should continue even after the rally ends, stressing that the larger objective was to build a lasting sense of national pride and participation.

'Tiranga is Our Pride': NDA Leaders

The rally was attended by several NDA MPs. BJP MP Tarun Chugh said the event reflected the enthusiasm of young people and their resolve to contribute towards the goal of a developed India. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the youth have come out today with the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat'. Tiranga is the pride of India. Under PM Modi, India will realise the resolve to become a developed India," Chugh said.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also highlighted the significance of the national flag, saying the Tricolour represented a sentiment that was deeply connected with the country and its people. "The Tiranga is our pride, and it is more precious to us than our life," Rai said.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said a large number of MPs had joined the Tiranga Yatra in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. "In response to PM Modi's call, a large number of MPs are joining this Tiranga Yatra today, and the Vice President will inaugurate this Tiranga Yatra. The journey will go from Bharat Mandapam to the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, and a spectacular celebration is visible here," Bidhuri said.

Nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being held across the country ahead of Independence Day, with citizens, public representatives and organisations being encouraged to display the national flag.

The Delhi rally comes amid a series of programmes being organised in the capital to mark Independence Day. With the Tricolour at the centre of the celebrations, participants said the campaign was aimed at strengthening the feeling of unity and pride associated with the national flag. (ANI)