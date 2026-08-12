Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami heard public grievances during a Jan Sunwai and directed officials to act swiftly on issues involving roads, water, power, jobs, health, education and development.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a public hearing programme at Main Sevak Sadan, his official house on Friday. People from various parts of the state expressed their grievances and suggestions. The Chief Minister listened to their grievances and told officials to take necessary steps on their grievances.

A large number of citizens came to the Jan Sunwai with their individual grievances as well as problems related to their respective regions. Dhami went through their grievances and asked officials about the progress wherever required.

Roads, Water, Electricity and Employment Among Major Grievances

The citizens put forth a variety of grievances in front of the Chief Minister. These included problems related to road condition and connectivity, drinking water, power services, education, health services, revenue issues, irrigation, employment transfers and other local developmental issues.

Dhami asked the officials to look into the grievance in accordance with the rules and help eligible persons in getting relief as soon as possible. He said that grievances that could be solved by the departments should not be delayed unnecessarily.

CM Dhami Calls for Swift Clearance of Cases

CM directed the officials to forward cases where there is a need to take a decision by the government as per the procedure. CM said that the aim of such a meeting must not be restricted to listening to the grievances of people, but it should also focus on resolving their problems.

CM requested the departments to handle cases related to public interest with sensitivity and ensure that people do not have to wait too long for decision-making.

Interaction Between Citizens and Government Important for Good Governance

In his programme, CM stressed the importance of communication between the citizens and the government in a democratic setup. Public hearing gives an opportunity to the people to express their grievances directly and it can also highlight the issues pending at various administrative levels.

CM emphasized that interaction with citizens can enhance accountability of the administrative system.

Government Focuses on Delivering Good Governance to Citizens

CM stressed that it remains a priority for the government to ensure that the fruits of good governance are available to each citizen of the state. As per CM, the government policies and programmes cannot serve their purpose unless their

He also asked the officials to look at the complaints of the public with a human touch in adherence with the set procedures. This is because sensitivity and promptness are part of effective governance.

Presence of Senior Officials During the Public Hearing

The senior officials who were present during the Jan Sunwai include the Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, the Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, the Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup, the Garhwal IG Rajiv Swarup and the Additional Secretary J.C. Kandpal.