An Android mobile phone was found with former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is jailed on rape charges, during a CCB raid at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. An official has been suspended and a case has been registered against Revanna.

Mobile Phone Seized in Jail Raid

An Android mobile phone was found in the possession of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna during a Central Crime Branch (CCB) raid at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday, DGP Prison and Correctional Services Alok Kumar said on Wednesday.

Revanna, son of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, was jailed in connection with rape charges. Kumar said the raid was conducted on all high-profile prisoners and lasted for around four to five hours. "Yesterday afternoon, a raid was conducted by CCB on all the high-profile prisoners. An Android phone has been seized from Prajwal Revanna's possession," Kumar said.

During the raid, another inmate, identified as Prathap Rai, was also found in possession of a mobile phone.

Legal Action and Official Consequences

A case has been registered against Revanna and Rai at Parappana Agrahara Jail under Section 42 of the Prisons Act, which provides penalties for bringing prohibited items into or taking them out of a jail, communicating with prisoners without permission, or helping violate prison rules.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage and collecting further details before serving notices and initiating further action in the matter. Kumar said the concerned Assistant Superintendent has been placed under suspension based on the report of DIG South, while a show-cause notice has been issued to the SP of Bengaluru Central Prison. "A detailed enquiry is being conducted into this incident," Kumar said.

He further said that no other contraband item was found during the search.

Revanna's Conviction and Pending Cases

Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted by the Special Court for People's Representatives in August 2025 for raping a house-help at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 7 Lakh directed as compensation to the survivor. The former JD(S) leader still faces three more rape cases currently pending trial.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)