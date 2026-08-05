Uttarakhand is modernising the Revenue Police and Land Records Survey Training Institute in Almora with DGPS, GIS, digital land records training, upgraded infrastructure, and improved trainee facilities to strengthen revenue administration.

Government of Uttarakhand is making efforts to modernise the revenue administration by developing the Revenue Police & Land Records Survey Training Institute of Almora. Review meeting under the chairmanship of Revenue Council Commissioner and Secretary Ranjana Rajguru was held at the Revenue Council Office in Dehradun to ensure the development of infrastructure, training programme, and technology at the institute.

Modern Training for Revenue Officials

The discussion is on how to make the training programme of the institute more modern to prepare the revenue officials for the challenges of the modern administration. The institute acts as the principal training centre for Naib Tehsildars, Revenue Inspectors, Patwaris, and Lekhpals. It is important that the programme promotes transparency, efficiency, land record management, and modern administrative skills.

New Surveying Technologies to Be Introduced

Another issue which came out of the review was the requirement of training on the new surveying techniques. It was directed that hands-on training should be provided by using the DGPS Rover, Electronic Total Station (ETS) equipment, and many other similar surveying devices. The use of latest software and digital technologies would also be included in the training program to enhance the technical skills of revenue department employees.

Digital Land Records and GIS to Receive Special Emphasis

The government also stressed upon the effective execution of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP). Officials were asked to make full use of the budget allocated within the required time frame. Plans include making modern training laboratories and special training in GIS technology, department e-governance software, and digital land records.

Infrastructure and Facilities of Trainees to Be Improved

The condition of academic buildings, hostels, library, and training grounds of the institute was also discussed in the meeting. Officials were asked to formulate plans for the repair and maintenance of the infrastructure as well as improvement in the training facilities. The infrastructure of the hostels, canteens, and living conditions of the trainees was also taken care of. The government feels that if proper infrastructure is provided along with proper technical training, the working of the revenue department will become more efficient.