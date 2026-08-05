India has designated Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh as its 101st Ramsar Site, a significant milestone for conservation. This is the first Ramsar site for the state, located within the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary.

India has added Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh as its 101st Ramsar Site, marking a significant milestone in the country's wetland conservation efforts, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced. Located within the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, Glaw Lake is a pristine freshwater lake in the Eastern Himalayas and a recognised biodiversity hotspot.

Highlighting the achievement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the designation reinforces India's resolve to protect its natural ecosystems while balancing the livelihoods of local communities. "India gets its 101st Ramsar Site in Arunachal Pradesh - Glaw Lake. With every new Ramsar Site, India reinforces its resolve to protect nature while safeguarding the interests of communities dependent on these vital ecosystems," the Ministry posted on X.

India gets its 101st Ramsar Site in Arunachal Pradesh – Glaw Lake. With every new Ramsar Site, India reinforces its resolve to protect nature while safeguarding the interests of communities dependent on these vital ecosystems. Located within the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and… pic.twitter.com/jRwSDzZp2F — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) August 4, 2026

Fed by perennial mountain streams, Glaw Lake is surrounded by dense tropical and sub-tropical vegetation, supporting a rich diversity of flora and fauna within the Kamlang sanctuary landscape.

Union Minister Hails Conservation Milestone

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Monday announced the designation of Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh as India's 101st Ramsar Site, marking a significant milestone as the State gets its first Ramsar Site.

In a post on 'X', the Minister described the development as an important step for biodiversity conservation, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods. Powered by 101 🇮🇳🌿 India continues Her journey beyond a century in designating Ramsar Sites. Delighted to announce Glaw Lake as Arunachal Pradesh’s first Ramsar Site—a significant milestone for biodiversity, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods. Nestled… pic.twitter.com/VnjLwV8Xfs — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 3, 2026

Yadav highlighted the remarkable expansion of India's Ramsar network under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "From 26 Ramsar Sites in 2014 to 101 today, this remarkable journey reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development", he said.

The Minister further emphasised that every new Ramsar Site reinforces India's resolve to protect nature while safeguarding the interests of communities dependent on these vital ecosystems.

A Pristine Ecosystem

Celebrating the achievement, the Minister stated, "India continues her journey beyond a century in designating Ramsar Sites." With the addition of Glaw Lake, the number of Ramsar Sites in India has reached 101, reflecting the country's continued commitment to conserving its invaluable wetland ecosystems".

Located within the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, Glaw Lake is a pristine freshwater lake in the Eastern Himalayas and a biodiversity hotspot. The lake is fed by perennial mountain streams and is surrounded by lush vegetation, supporting rich floral diversity.

"Nestled within the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, this pristine freshwater lake in the Eastern Himalayas is a biodiversity hotspot. Fed by perennial mountain streams, it is surrounded by lush vegetation, with more than 150 tree species and 49 orchid species recorded within the site and its catchment", the minister said.

"Every new Ramsar Site strengthens our resolve to protect nature while securing the future of communities that depend on these invaluable ecosystems", he added. (ANI)