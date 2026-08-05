In flood-ravaged Assam, a Mumbai-based philanthropist provided beds and essential aid to displaced families. A viral video captured beneficiaries expressing gratitude by touching his feet. This humanitarian effort brought relief amid devastating monsoon floods that have caused extensive damage, displacement, and a significant death toll.

A heartwarming yet emotional video from flood-ravaged Assam has gone viral on social media after flood victims were seen touching the feet of Mumbai-based philanthropist and social media influencer Hussain Mansuri, who travelled to the state to provide beds and other essential relief materials to families displaced by the devastating floods.

The now-viral clip captures the emotional scenes as flood-affected families receive beds from Mansuri, whose humanitarian initiative brought much-needed relief to people struggling to rebuild their lives after losing their homes and belongings. As the distribution concluded, several beneficiaries expressed their gratitude by touching his feet, a traditional gesture of respect that left many viewers emotional.

Check the viral video here:

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hussain Mansuri reflected on the experience in an emotional caption, writing, "The most expensive thing in the world is a blessing from the heart." He said the heartfelt prayers and blessings he received from the flood victims were more valuable than any material possession and described the experience as one he would cherish forever.

Despite persistent rain and muddy, slippery conditions, Hussain Mansuri and his team pressed on with the relief effort, setting up beds inside homes and temporary shelters before placing mats on them and handing them over to flood-affected families.

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In one moment captured on video, Mansuri nearly lost his footing while carrying a bed through the slush but quickly regained his balance and continued assisting those in need.

The footage also shows several beneficiaries welcoming him with smiles and warm embraces, while others expressed their heartfelt gratitude by touching his feet after receiving the aid.

Assam has witnessed severe flooding this monsoon season following relentless rainfall, leaving several districts inundated and displacing thousands of residents. Homes, roads and public infrastructure have suffered extensive damage, prompting large-scale rescue and relief operations.

The relief initiative comes as Assam continues its recovery from the recent floods that devastated several parts of the state. Earlier this week, the state government disbursed the first instalment of interim relief, providing nearly Rs 75,000 per household to affected families. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed the financial assistance from Dibrugarh during his visit to some of the worst-affected districts.

Meanwhile, officials said the flood-related death toll in Upper Assam has climbed to 85. While the number of affected residents has reduced to about 1.36 lakh, Sivasagar continues to be the hardest-hit district, followed by Charaideo and Jorhat. To support those displaced by the disaster, the state government is operating 54 relief camps and distribution centres across five districts, currently providing shelter to more than 13,700 people.

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