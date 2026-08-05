Odisha's Health Department signed 10 MoUs to enhance trauma care, medical education, and health infrastructure. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling highlighted partnerships with the All India Institute of Ayurveda and the Adani Group for various initiatives.

The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions to strengthen trauma care, medical education, laboratory services and healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling termed the development a "historic day" for the department and said the agreements would help improve healthcare delivery and medical education in the state.

'Historic Day' for Odisha's Health Sector

"This is a historic day for our Health Department. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, we have signed 10 MoUs with various institutes for the health sector in Odisha," Mahaling said.

Focus on Trauma Care, AYUSH and Partnerships

The minister said the agreements cover multiple areas of healthcare, including trauma care, promotion of traditional systems of medicine, medical education and strengthening of health infrastructure. "These MoUs cover 10 different verticals. Notably, we are taking a major step forward in trauma care for our state through the agreement with the All India Institute of Ayurveda. Through this partnership, we aim to promote the Indian Knowledge System and AYUSH in Odisha, ensuring high-quality education and practice," he said.

Mahaling also thanked the Adani Group for partnering with the state government to construct rest houses at healthcare facilities. "I also extend my gratitude to the Adani Group for signing an MoU to construct rest houses. Furthermore, we are working to upgrade laboratories at the District and Sub-Divisional Headquarters," he added.

Improving Patient Care and Infrastructure

According to the minister, the MoUs are aimed at improving patient care, expanding medical training opportunities and strengthening diagnostic facilities across Odisha.

The initiative comes as the Odisha government continues to focus on upgrading healthcare infrastructure, expanding medical education and strengthening public health services across the state.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has been undertaking measures to improve healthcare facilities through new medical institutions, enhanced diagnostics and capacity-building initiatives. (ANI)