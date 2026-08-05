DMK MP Tiruchi Siva submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend business and discuss Karnataka's non-implementation of the Cauvery water award and the Mekedatu dam project, which has severely impacted the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

DMK seeks discussion on Cauvery, Mekedatu dam issue in Rajya Sabha

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday submitted a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the alleged non-implementation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) award by the Karnataka government and the proposed Mekedatu reservoir project.

The DMK leader sought a discussion on the "non-implementation of the CWRC award by the Karnataka government and the further attempt to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river."

According to the notice, the issue has "drastically" affected the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

"To discuss the non-implementation of the CWRC award by Karnataka government and the further attempt to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu across Cauvery river, which has resulted in drastically affected the livelihood of the Tamil Nadu farmers and the need to constitute a tribunal with regard to resolve the Mekedatu issue," the notice reads.

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall.

The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream.

Lok Sabha to consider finance bills

Meanwhile, today, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing on Wednesday, according to the Revised List of Business.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, which seeks to provide a law relating to evidence with respect to bankers' books and align it with contemporary digital banking practices, along with matters connected or incidental thereto.

She will also move The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026, for consideration and passing.

The House will also take up a statutory resolution moved by NK Premachandran and Sougata Ray seeking disapproval of the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 (No. 2 of 2026), promulgated by the President on June 5. (ANI)