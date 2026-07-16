A viral drone video from Pune's annual Wari procession shows thousands of devotees impressively parting to create a clear path for an ambulance. The footage has garnered widespread praise online for the Warkaris' remarkable discipline and coordination.

A heartwarming moment from the annual Wari procession in Pune has captured widespread attention on social media. Viewers praised the devotees for their self-control, coordination, and sense of duty in a drone footage that went viral and showed thousands of Warkaris peacefully making way for an ambulance.

Pritam Bankar posted the video on Instagram, where it has amassed over 579,000 views and is still gaining popularity. Many viewers have responded favourably to the video, praising the crowd's quick reaction in spite of the large number of people there. A stunning overhead shot of thousands of Warkaris marching together as part of the customary pilgrimage opens the film. The crowded throng instantly begins to move aside as an ambulance gets closer to the procession, making a clear path in a matter of seconds.

The smooth movement demonstrated how collaboration and awareness can make a big difference during emergencies by enabling the emergency vehicle to complete its route without needless delays.

Making room for an ambulance is "not a favour, it's a responsibility," according to the caption that goes with the video.

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On social media, hundreds of people have responded favourably to the viral video. While several people commended the Warkaris for upholding order despite such a massive assembly, many others characterised the episode as a brilliant example of civic sensibility.

The video, according to a number of viewers, shows how empathy and discipline may facilitate the efficient operation of big gatherings. Others expressed optimism that the event would motivate both drivers and pedestrians to yield to ambulances without hesitation in normal circumstances.

One of the most important religious customs in Maharashtra, the Wari attracts millions of followers each year. Warkaris walk for many days to the temple town of Pandharpur, where they worship to Lord Vitthal. In addition to its spiritual significance, the yearly procession is well-known for emphasising devotion, community service, equality, and disciplined participation.