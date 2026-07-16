Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted citizens on the Harela festival, urging them to embrace ancestral traditions of nature conservation. He highlighted the need to preserve water sources and protect nature amidst rising climate concerns.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday extended his greetings to the public on the occasion of Harela. The Chief Mnister advocated for a sustainable future, urging citizens to embrace the ancestral practice of honouring and conserving nature, stating that we must preserve water and life and conserve our traditional water source.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Chief Minister offered his best wishes for the Harela festival and urged the citizens to reflect on the nature-friendly traditions passed down by their ancestors. He said, "I extend my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Harela. The Harela festival has held great importance in the divine land of Uttarakhand since ancient times. Our ancestors have celebrated it as a festival honouring nature and promoting its conservation."

CM Dhami Addresses Climate Change and Conservation

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister emphasised the need to protect the state's natural resources amidst rising climate concerns, adding that we must 'protect' nature and conserve our water sources. He said, "Today, we face challenges like global warming; weather patterns no longer align with what is expected for the season. We see droughts during the monsoon and rainfall during dry spells; winters are becoming warm while summers turn cold--the natural cycle is shifting. In such times, it is crucial that we conserve our water sources and protect nature."

Dhami further stressed it is the state's moral duty to advocate for the planet, given its identity as the home of the Himalayas and the origin of major rivers. He said, "Uttarakhand is home to the Himalayas and sacred rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna, with over 70 per cent of its land covered by forests. This places a special responsibility on us to send a message from here about safeguarding the entire planet."

"We must plant trees, preserve water and life, and conserve our traditional water sources such as ponds, tanks, and stepwells," Uttarakhand CM added.

About the Harela Festival

In Uttarakhand's Kumaon and Garhwal, Harela marks the beginning of monsoon and Shravan with rituals centered on crops, greenery, and the environment.

CM Participates in Plantation Drive

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a large-scale plantation drive at Malagram in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri Garhwal district on the occasion of the Harela festival and planted a sapling to promote the message of environmental conservation and greener Uttarakhand.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya and reviewed its collection of rare medicinal plants, ongoing research activities and Ayurveda-based innovations. He also inspected the meditation hut located within the premises. CM Dhami also planted a sapling in the premises of Shri Dhanvantari Dham along with Yog Guru Baba Ramdev.

Meanwhile, Harela is an annual festival celebrated on July 16 in Uttarakhand. Since the festival marks the beginning of Sawan from this day, the festival is being celebrated by all in unique and special ways, while the season has already arrived in other parts of the country. The festival is an indicator of greenery and the beginning of a new season. It is also believed that Lord Shiva resides in Uttarakhand; hence, the importance of the festival increases manifold. (ANI)