Puri's world-famous Rath Yatra begins with massive spiritual fervour as lakhs of devotees gather. The deities Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are brought to their chariots in a grand Pahandi procession for their journey to Gundicha Temple.

The holy town of Puri is witnessing immense spiritual fervour on Thursday as the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath begins. Lakhs of devotees have gathered along the Grand Road (Badadanda) to witness the grand procession and catch a glimpse of the deities as they embark on their majestic chariots.

The Grand 'Pahandi' Procession

In a meticulously coordinated ritual, the deities are being brought out from the sanctum sanctorum in a grand procession known as Pahandi. As per age-old tradition, Lord Jagannath's weapon, Lord Sudarshan, is the first to be brought out to the chariots. He is followed by Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and finally, Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe.

Before being placed on their respective wooden chariots, the deities will perform a ceremonial circumambulation (parikrama) of the three newly constructed grand chariots -- Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana. Following this, the deities will be formally seated on their respective thrones (Ratha Bije) for their annual journey to the Gundicha Temple.

Key Rituals on the Chariots

After the deities are placed on the chariots, two of the most significant rituals of the Rath Yatra will be performed. The Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peetha, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, accompanied by his disciples, will visit the three chariots to offer prayers and perform special pujas.

Chhera Pahanra: A Symbol of Humility

In a symbol of humility and equality before the Almighty, the titular King of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, will arrive in a royal palanquin to perform the Chhera Pahanra (sweeping of the chariots) ritual. The Gajapati Maharaja will sweep the platforms of all three chariots with a broom having a golden handle and sprinkle fragrant holy water.

The Grand Chariot Pulling

After the completion of royal rituals and the fixing of wooden horses to the chariots, the grand chariot pulling by devotees will begin at around 2 pm. Lord Balabhadra's chariot, Taladhwaja, will move first, followed by Devi Subhadra's Darpadalana, and finally, Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha will roll down the Badadanda towards the Gundicha Temple. (ANI)