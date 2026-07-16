CBI opposed bail for coaching owner Shivraj Motegaonkar in the NEET 2026 paper leak, alleging he paid a paper setter Rs 5 lakh for the chemistry paper. The agency cited digital evidence, including a video of him assuring students.

CBI Opposes Bail for Coaching Centre Owner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the bail plea of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, owner of a Latur-based coaching institute, alleging that he was "actively involved" in the conspiracy to leak the NEET UG 2026 chemistry paper.

In its reply filed before Special Judge Ajay Gupta at the Rouse Avenue Court, the CBI stated that Motegaonkar, who runs the RCC Classes in Latur, Maharashtra, allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to Prahalad Kulkarni--a chemistry paper setter engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA)--to procure the question paper.

Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh, representing the CBI, submitted that the investigation revealed Motegaonkar had received the chemistry questions and answers of the NEET UG 2026 exam on April 23, 2026, well before the scheduled date of the examination. The agency further informed the court that the leaked question paper was recovered from the mobile phone of the accused.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer, responding to a query by the court, highlighted incriminating digital evidence against the accused. The officer stated that there is a video recording in which Motegaonkar is purportedly seen telling students that the questions he provided would appear in the actual examination paper. The CBI's response was filed pursuant to a court order dated July 8.

Judicial Custody Extended for 13 Accused

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of 13 accused arrested in the NEET UG Exam Paper leak case till July 24. The accused were produced from jail through video conferencing.

CBI judge Satish Kumar extended the judicial custody of accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Mangi Lal Biwal, Yash Yadav, Prahlad Kulkarni, Dr Manoj Shirure, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar till July 24.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved an application seeking an extension of judicial custody of the accused persons for 14 days. Responding to a query from the court, the CBI said that the investigation is still underway and some more arrests are likely in the matter. (ANI)