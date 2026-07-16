BRS leader KT Rama Rao celebrated the commissioning of Amara Raja's battery plant in Mahbubnagar, calling it a success of the previous BRS government. Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated the facility, vowing to continue positive past policies.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday appreciated the commissioning of Amara Raja's first battery plant in Telangana, saying he was "delighted" to witness the efforts of the previous BRS government paying off.

In a post on X, KTR described the project as one of the largest investments for Telangana within the energy sector. He noted that the facility bridges battery R&D and commercial manufacturing by enabling product and process qualification before production begins at the company's Gigafactory next year, further strengthening Telangana's position as a hub for advanced energy storage manufacturing. "Delighted to see our efforts pay off. One of the biggest investments in energy storage that we were able to achieve. Amara Raja has commissioned its Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) at its Giga Corridor in Mahbubnagar--a key milestone in its ₹9,500 crore investment in Mahbubnagar, Telangana. The facility bridges battery R&D and commercial manufacturing by enabling product and process qualification before production begins at the company's Gigafactory next year, further strengthening Telangana's position as a hub for advanced energy storage manufacturing," KTR wrote on X.

CM Revanth Reddy Outlines State's Vision

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had on Wednesday inaugurated Amara Raja Company's EV Cell Manufacturing facility in Mahbubnagar. Addressing the gathering at the Amara Raja Giga Corridor, the Chief Minister said that his government was carrying forward the positive policies introduced by previous regimes, including those of N. Chandrababu Naidu (1994-2004), Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (2004-2014), and the BRS government that served from 2014 to December 2023. "We are adopting the best practices and policies from previous governments as this administration does not want to suffer from policy paralysis. Our government has introduced various policies mainly to promote industry, tourism, and health as part of the 'Telangana Rising 2047' initiative," Revanth Reddy said.

Economic Growth and GDP Targets

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister noted that Telangana's current 5% contribution to the national GDP is unsatisfactory. He stated that the government aims to double this share to 10%, with a target to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. "Our goal is to increase Telangana's share of the national GDP to 10% and transform Telangana into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047," CM Revanth Reddy said.

Focus on Mahabubnagar's Development

CM Revanth Reddy also declared that the state government is actively engaged in discussions with the neighbouring state, promising positive developments for the Mahabubnagar district. He stated that talks are progressing toward securing a water allocation of 90 TMC for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and 30 TMC for the Dindi project. "We will create a favourable environment for industries and generate employment opportunities in the district," CM Reddy added. (ANI)