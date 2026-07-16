The Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began across Gujarat with over 200 processions. DGP GS Malik confirmed massive security arrangements, deploying over 30,000 personnel with a special focus on Ahmedabad's sensitive 149th annual procession.

Ahmedabad's 149th Rath Yatra Details Earlier on July 14, speaking to the media during the route inspection, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be taken out along its traditional 16.2-km route, with three main chariots, 18 elephants, 103 trucks, 30 akhadas, and several devotional music groups participating in the procession. Advanced Security and Technology Deployed Elaborating on the security arrangements, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the entire Rath Yatra route has been divided into 26 ranges, 53 areas and 1,397 security points. To ensure enhanced security arrangements, more than 30,000 police personnel, including 10 IGs/DIGs, 42 DCPs and 88 ACPs, have been deployed along with 15 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and nine Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).As per the release, highlighting the use of advanced technology, Deputy CM stated that smart policing initiatives powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), advanced monitoring systems and 3D mapping have been deployed to strengthen security arrangements for this year's Rath Yatra. More than 100 drones will provide live aerial surveillance, while GPS, CCTV cameras and decibel meters will monitor the elephants. Advanced technologies such as body-worn cameras, a high-tech wireless communication system, an AI voice bot, anti-drone guns, and AI-powered facial recognition cameras have also been deployed to strengthen surveillance and assist in identifying suspicious elements and criminals. Traditional Rituals Mark Preparations Meanwhile, the three sacred chariots, Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra, are set to be brought from the Rathakhala to the front of the Jagannath Temple following the traditional Agyan Mala Bije ritual, marking the final preparations for the annual Rath Yatra.The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most significant festivals, attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year, with elaborate security and logistical arrangements in place to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The sacred Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced across Gujarat on Thursday, with Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) GS Malik stating that more than 200 processions will be taken out across the state and elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of the annual festival.Speaking to reporters about the state's preparedness, DGP GS Malik said police personnel have been deployed across Gujarat to maintain vigilance during the processions, with special focus on Ahmedabad's historic Rath Yatra, which is considered the most sensitive event in the state. "More than 200 Rath Yatras will be taken out at different places across Gujarat. For this, arrangements have been made by the police throughout Gujarat. The 149th Rath Yatra of Ahmedabad is considered the most sensitive. The arrangements here are also very good," DGP GS Malik said.Earlier on July 14, speaking to the media during the route inspection, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be taken out along its traditional 16.2-km route, with three main chariots, 18 elephants, 103 trucks, 30 akhadas, and several devotional music groups participating in the procession.Elaborating on the security arrangements, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the entire Rath Yatra route has been divided into 26 ranges, 53 areas and 1,397 security points. To ensure enhanced security arrangements, more than 30,000 police personnel, including 10 IGs/DIGs, 42 DCPs and 88 ACPs, have been deployed along with 15 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and nine Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).As per the release, highlighting the use of advanced technology, Deputy CM stated that smart policing initiatives powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), advanced monitoring systems and 3D mapping have been deployed to strengthen security arrangements for this year's Rath Yatra. More than 100 drones will provide live aerial surveillance, while GPS, CCTV cameras and decibel meters will monitor the elephants. Advanced technologies such as body-worn cameras, a high-tech wireless communication system, an AI voice bot, anti-drone guns, and AI-powered facial recognition cameras have also been deployed to strengthen surveillance and assist in identifying suspicious elements and criminals.Meanwhile, the three sacred chariots, Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra, are set to be brought from the Rathakhala to the front of the Jagannath Temple following the traditional Agyan Mala Bije ritual, marking the final preparations for the annual Rath Yatra.The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most significant festivals, attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year, with elaborate security and logistical arrangements in place to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct. (ANI)