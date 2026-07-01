British travel vlogger Rory Porter shared his first experience on India’s Vande Bharat Express, calling it impressive and fast. His viral Instagram reel shows his journey from Delhi, praising the train’s speed, food service and comfort while travelling to Punjab.

A British travel vlogger, Rory Porter, has gone viral after sharing his first journey on India’sVande Bharat Express with his girlfriend. In a reel posted on Instagram on April 14, Rory documented their trip from Delhi and expressed surprise and admiration at India’s semi-high-speed rail service. He captioned the video, “This train shocked me… Taking the Vande Bharat Express for the first time,” highlighting his expectations versus reality of Indian rail travel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Initial Misconceptions About Indian Trains

In the video, Rory explained that before arriving in India, he had often heard that the country did not have high-speed trains. He also showed an image of an overcrowded diesel locomotive train, saying he initially believed all Indian trains looked similar.

However, he was soon proven wrong after experiencing the Vande Bharat Express.

He described it as India’s first semi-high-speed train, adding, “India doesn't have high-speed trains. I've been told they all look like this [diesel engine train]. Well, not exactly. We are taking India's first semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express. As you can see behind me in all its glory.”

Experience Onboard Vande Bharat Express

Rory praised the train’s speed, noting that it can reach high operating speeds and significantly reduce travel time. He mentioned that their journey from Delhi to Patiala in Punjab took around three hours.

He also described a rush before boarding, saying that although passengers were allowed to board 15 minutes before departure, there was an “absolute mental rush” at the station.

Once onboard, he shared his first impressions, stating, “After a tight squeeze in, we made it. Slightly hot and hungry. It wasn't long before the AC cooled us down, and the food was served.”

Food, Comfort And Onboard Facilities

During the journey, Rory highlighted the onboard catering service, which included samosas, juice, snacks and masala chai served by the Vande Bharat staff. He also noted that lattes were available at an additional cost.

He further spoke about the scenic views during the journey, saying they caught glimpses of the Punjab countryside. However, he humorously added that excessive caffeine intake caused discomfort during the trip.

Rory also shared an experience with the onboard washroom, stating, “The only problem was that I must have picked the wrong toilet because it was a hole in the ground. A slightly wobbly experience, but I managed to do it without any problems,” referring to the Indian-style toilet.

Social Media Reactions

The video received a mixed response from social media users, with many appreciating his perspective while others debated his observations.

One user commented: "This is such a beautiful side of India that you and our travelers are exploring, thanks so much for sharing it with us!"

Second user commented: "Many Europeans misunderstand Bangladesh as India. Guys please learn geography before commenting."

Third user commented: "Only rich people can afford Vande Bharat tickets, brother."

Growing Global Interest In Vande Bharat

The viral video reflects growing international interest in India’s modern railway network, especially the Vande Bharat Express, which is known for its speed, comfort and upgraded passenger services.