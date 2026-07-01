Five senior scientists from the DRDO are set to be interviewed by a search-cum-selection panel for the position of the new chief. The office has been vacant for a month since the retirement of Dr Samir V Kamat.

Search for New DRDO Chief

Five senior scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation have been called for interview by the search-cum-selection panel to find the next chief of the premier defence research body. The office of the Chairman, DRDO, has been lying vacant for a month now after the retirement of its former chief Dr Samir V Kamat.

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Defence sources told ANI that the Search-cum-Selection panel will meet the scientists on Friday to interview them.

The Shortlisted Scientists

The scientists who have been called for the interview include Director, SPS, Anupam Sharma; DG Electronics and Communication BK Das; DG Armament and Combat Engineering Prateek Kishore, DG Missiles and Strategic Systems Jagannath Nayak; and Director, RCI Anindya Biswas.

Appointment Crucial for Planned Reforms

The appointment would be crucial as the government is looking to carry out the long-pending reforms which have been planned by the Prime Minister's Office in consultation with all stakeholders in the process.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has been given the charge of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, in the Defence Ministry.

DRDO has achieved important successes in recent times, including the successful test-firing of the ballistic missile defence shield.

The reforms in the research organisation may include the merger of laboratories and removing non-core area works from its charter.

The government also wants a closer collaboration between the industry and DRDO to produce weapon systems in a faster way. (ANI)