BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded transparency from the Election Commission regarding the State Institutional Registry (SIR) process in Telangana, citing 'doubts and speculations' and noting the Supreme Court's intervention in the matter.

KTR Demands Transparency in SIR Process

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday called for absolute transparency from the Election Commission (EC) regarding the State Institutional Registry (SIR) process, stating that several "doubts and speculations" surround the exercise. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, KTR said, "There are a lot of doubts and speculations regarding SIR, and its ultimate clarification will have to be given. The Election Commission will have to work transparently because the Supreme Court has also intervened, and a lot of discussion has also taken place. I am hopeful that whatever happens in Telangana will happen transparently and in a proper manner."

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Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls started in Telangana on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 14 announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner, including Telangana.

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process. For Telangana and Punjab, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. The preparation phase will be conducted from June 15, 2026, to June 24, 2026, followed by BLO visits from June 25, 2026, to July 24, 2026. Rationalisation will be completed by July 24, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 31, 2026, with claims and objections open from July 31, 2026, to August 30, 2026. The notice phase and disposal will continue from July 31, 2026, to September 28, 2026, and the final roll will be published on October 1, 2026 (ANI)