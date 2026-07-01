Air India has launched its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Mumbai-London route, introducing a Premium Economy class. The plane features redesigned cabins, advanced inflight entertainment, and refreshed amenities, enhancing the passenger experience.

In a major upgrade to its international passenger experience, Air India on Wednesday commenced the deployment of its brand-new, latest-generation Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the flagship Mumbai to London Heathrow sector. Effective Wednesday, flights AI131 and AI130 will operate using these purpose-built, line-fit aircraft, featuring entirely redesigned custom cabin interiors installed directly on the Boeing assembly line.

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New Cabin Offerings and Services

The introduction of the new aircraft also marks the debut of a dedicated Premium Economy Class on this high-demand international route, offering travellers a choice of three distinct cabins: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy.

Meanwhile, Air India's second daily service between Mumbai and London Heathrow will continue to be operated by its upgraded Boeing 777-300ER, which includes a First Class cabin.

Enhanced Onboard Experience and Features

The newly introduced Boeing 787-9 features a 296-seat three-class configuration blending contemporary design with traditional Indian aesthetics. The entire aircraft is equipped with the state-of-the-art Thales AVANT Up inflight entertainment system. Passengers can pair their personal Bluetooth headphones to access an extensive entertainment library featuring over 3,000 hours of content. All seats are outfitted with USB-A, USB-C, and AC power outlets.

Upgraded Amenities

In addition to hardware upgrades, the airline has rolled out refreshed onboard amenities, including curated multi-cuisine menus served on premium chinaware and glassware, plus redesigned amenity kits and plush bedding.

Strengthening UK Market Presence

The expansion comes as Air India strengthens its foothold in the crucial UK market, catering to strong demand from business elites, leisure travellers, and the Indian diaspora. The airline currently operates 57 weekly non-stop flights connecting major Indian hubs--including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Amritsar--to London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Birmingham.