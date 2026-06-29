A passenger's complaint about a fellow traveler playing loud videos on an overnight train went viral on Reddit. The incident sparked a widespread online discussion about public etiquette and considerate behavior in shared spaces.

A passenger's complaint about a fellow traveller playing Instagram Reels at full volume during an overnight train journey has gone viral on social media, triggering a wider conversation about public etiquette and considerate behaviour while travelling.

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The incident came to light after a Reddit user shared their experience of trying to sleep on an overnight train while another passenger repeatedly watched short videos without using earphones. According to the post, the loud audio continued despite it being late at night, disturbing several passengers in the coach.

Describing the experience, the user wrote: "A woman was watching Instagram Reels loudly throughout the night on an overnight train. No earphones, no concern for others trying to sleep."

Frustrated by the situation, the passenger said they eventually requested the woman to lower the volume. While the issue was reportedly resolved, the incident sparked a flood of reactions online, with many users sharing similar experiences from trains, buses and flights.

One of the most widely discussed comments read: "You can't travel with Indians anywhere."

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The remark drew both agreement and criticism. Some users argued that playing videos or music aloud in shared public spaces has become increasingly common and reflects a lack of civic sense. They said travellers should use headphones, especially during overnight journeys, to avoid disturbing others.

Others, however, objected to generalising the behaviour of an individual to an entire nationality. Several commenters pointed out that inconsiderate behaviour in public transport is a global issue and should not be attributed to any one group of people.

The viral discussion also prompted calls for stricter enforcement of etiquette on public transport. Some users suggested that railway staff should intervene when passengers repeatedly create noise disturbances, while others encouraged fellow travellers to politely raise concerns when such situations arise.

As smartphones and short-form video platforms continue to dominate daily life, complaints about loud audio in public places have become increasingly common. The latest viral post has once again highlighted the importance of respecting shared spaces and maintaining basic courtesy during travel.

The Reddit thread continues to attract fresh comments, with users debating whether such incidents reflect declining public etiquette or simply isolated acts of inconsiderate behaviour.

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