Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced two major infra projects on NH-44 in J&K are complete. These bypass the landslide-prone Ramban-Banihal section, ensuring safer, faster, all-weather connectivity and reducing travel time to the Kashmir Valley.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the completion of two major infrastructure projects on National Highway-44 in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at improving connectivity and ensuring safer travel to the Kashmir Valley.

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In a post on X, Gadkari said, "These engineering marvels bypass one of the most landslide-prone stretches of the Ramban-Banihal section, ensuring safer, faster, and all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley."

He added that the projects would significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety, and enable the seamless movement of tourists, local commuters, defence vehicles, freight and essential supplies throughout the year.

The Union Minister said the newly completed infrastructure bypasses one of the most landslide-prone stretches of the Ramban-Banihal section on NH-44, providing safer, faster and all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. The projects are expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety and facilitate the seamless movement of tourists, local commuters, defence vehicles, freight and essential supplies throughout the year. The Ramban-Banihal stretch of NH-44 serves as a vital link between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley and is frequently affected by landslides and adverse weather, disrupting traffic and the movement of goods and passengers.

New Tunnel Proposed for Chenani-Nashri Route

Earlier on June 9, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that a new two-lane tube tunnel will be constructed parallel to the existing Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel on the Chenani-Nashri route along National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the development on X, Singh thanked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for approving the proposal."Another Good News for #Udhampur: Thanks to National Highway Authority of India #NHAI and #MORTH Minister Sh @Nitin_Gadkari for accepting our request and proposing the construction of a new two-lane tube tunnel parallel to the existing 'Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel' on Chenani-Nashri route along National Highway 44 in #JammuAndKashmir," Singh said.

He said the new tunnel will significantly ease traffic congestion on the busy highway stretch and improve travel convenience."This will ease the increasing rush of traffic on this section and ensure ease of travel," he added. (ANI)