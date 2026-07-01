BRS Working President KTR challenged CM Revanth Reddy to a public debate over his 'bankrupt state' remarks. KTR vowed to expose the Congress government's failures with evidence and pledged to resign if he couldn't prove his allegations.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday strongly condemned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent remarks describing Telangana as a "bankrupt state."

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KTR challenged the Chief Minister to an open public debate on the Congress government's administrative failures, the plight of farmers, the ongoing agrarian crisis, and the overall governance of the state, and said that he was prepared to participate in a debate anywhere in Telangana, at any time. "If Revanth Reddy has the courage, let him decide the venue, time, and subject of the debate. I will be there," KTR said. He further declared that if he failed to expose the failures of the Congress government with facts and evidence, he would resign on the spot and permanently retire from politics.

KTR Questions CM's 'Inconsistent' Remarks

Commenting on Revanth Reddy's public statements, KTR remarked that the Chief Minister appeared inconsistent in his positions. "On one day, he claims Telangana is bankrupt, while on another, he promises to make every citizen a millionaire. Similarly, he alternates between promising complete paddy procurement and later stating that procurement will be limited according to the Centre's directions. KTR also criticised the construction of what he described as a Rs 200-crore official residence while simultaneously claiming the government lacked funds. He questioned why midnight religious rituals were allegedly conducted there if everything was above board," KTR said.

Debate Challenge Reiterated

Responding to Revanth Reddy's proposal for a discussion on governance, KTR reiterated his challenge. He said the debate could be held in Warangal, where the Congress announced its Farmers' Declaration, or in Ashok Nagar, where promises of employment were made to the youth. He declared that he was prepared to debate any issue concerning farmers or any section of society.

KTR challenged Revanth Reddy to choose the topic, venue, and time, stating that he would arrive with official statistics and evidence. If he failed to expose the failures of the Congress government and the Chief Minister, he pledged to submit his resignation on the spot and permanently retire from politics.

Alleges Corruption, Tarnishing of State's Image

KTR alleged that it has become a habit for Revanth Reddy to issue challenges and later withdraw from them. He recalled that Revanth had earlier promised to quit politics if BRS won both Kodangal and the GHMC elections, but later backtracked on that commitment.

KTR also alleged that if Telangana is facing financial distress, it is solely because of the corruption and loot by the Chief Minister, his family members, ministers, and Congress leaders.

KTR said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy suffers from a poverty of thought and has consistently been tarnishing Telangana's image. He remarked that no leader who truly cares for his state would publicly declare that it is bankrupt. Yet, according to KTR, Revanth Reddy repeatedly insults Telangana by calling it a bankrupt state on one occasion, an AIDS patient on another, and even a cancer patient. He said no other Chief Minister in the country speaks so derogatorily about the very state he represents.

Contrasts with Previous BRS Governance

Rejecting the Chief Minister's claim that Telangana is bankrupt, KTR said the state had emerged as one of India's most prosperous under the leadership of K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Quoting poet Dasarathi's description of Telangana as the "Veena of a Crore Gems," KTR said KCR transformed it into a land with a crore acres under cultivation. Agricultural production, farmers' incomes, and irrigation had more than doubled during the BRS government, making Revanth Reddy's statements completely baseless.

KTR urged Revanth Reddy to stop making irresponsible statements that damage Telangana's image, undermine public confidence, and hurt the self-respect of its people. He asserted that the people of Telangana are closely watching the government's performance and expressed confidence that they would deliver a decisive political verdict in the future.

He further alleged that Revanth Reddy repeatedly targets KCR because he believes engaging with the former Chief Minister enhances his own political relevance and visibility.