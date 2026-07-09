During heavy rains in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, a local man named Shadab dressed as Spider-Man to help manage traffic on waterlogged streets. A viral video captured his efforts to clear water and assist commuters, earning him widespread praise on social media for his selfless act.

Heavy rains have created major waterlogging in areas of Maharashtra, making everyday travel impossible for thousands of residents. In Bhiwandi, one homeowner took an unorthodox approach to assisting others trapped on flooded roads, dressed up like one of the world's most recognised superheroes.

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Shadab, a guy dressed as Spider-guy, walked onto the wet streets to regulate traffic and remove stagnant water. His efforts were documented on camera, and he has subsequently received appreciation from many on social media. Sharing the video, news agency ANI wrote, “A local, Shadab, dressed as ‘Spider-Man’, assists traffic movement amid waterlogging in Bhiwandi."

In the video, Shadab is seen directing cars through traffic and assisting passengers in moving safely while standing in the midst of flooded highways. In order to facilitate better traffic flow, he is frequently observed removing water from the roadways.

In addition to operating cars, Shadab is observed interacting with people by shaking hands and giving high fives to commuters, many of whom expressed gratitude for his efforts.

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How Did Netizens React?

Online people responded to the film in a variety of ways, praising Shadab's attempt and making amusing allusions to the superhero.

"If this isn't a wholesome side quest, idk what is," a person said. "Spider-Man: India chapter" was another comment.

A person wrote, “People may call him crazy, but I call him a rare species. In an age where everyone is busy asking, ‘What’s in it for me?’, this guy seems to have skipped that chapter entirely. Selflessness may be endangered, but he’s doing a pretty good job of keeping it alive!"

Another person joked, “Spiderman – Brand new day, same old problem." The comment referred to the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to release on July 30.