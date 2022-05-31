Watch: People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar

A truck loaded with fishes turned turtle on a road in Bihar. Soon, people gathered around the truck, only to collect as many ‘free’ fishes as possible, after the fishes scattered all over the road.

ALSO READ: THIS BABY CRAWLING RACE WILL LEAVE YOU IN SPLITS; WATCH

In the video, a few people can be seen grabbing fishes from a road after a truck containing fish overturned. The incident occurred in the Amas police station area of Bihar’s Gaya district on Saturday. A truck carrying fishes turned turtle, and most of the fishes from the truck fell on the road. As soon as people saw the fallen fishes on the road, they rushed to the spot and started looting them by collecting the fishes in their clothes and buckets. A man with his helmet in his hand can be seen collecting the fish in his rain jacket, while another woman can be seen collecting the fish in her saree. Take a look at the video:

The amusing video was shared by a Twitter user named Hari Krishan and has left the netizens amused. The video has gathered hundreds of views and hilarious comments. A user said it's hilarious to see people running to collect freebies, while another user stated that he couldn't stop his laugh after watching the video. In contrast, there were also people who found the incident to be unruly behaviour. A user said it's terrible to see people running to collect free fish instead of checking how bad the driver has been injured after the accident. Another one stated that the video shocked him to see the people rushing to collect freebies, but no one would have moved forward if a human was lying on the streets after an accident.

ALSO READ: Meet Pebbles, world’s oldest living dog

ALSO READ: Watch: Passengers perform garba as train arrives 20 min early at Ratlam station