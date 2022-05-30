Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This baby crawling race will leave you in splits; watch

    A video of a baby crawling race is doing rounds on social media, and netizens can't stop their laugh after watching the adorable video.

    Bengaluru, First Published May 30, 2022, 6:26 PM IST

    The internet can make us feel relaxed after a stressful day in just a few minutes of being online. The amazing and funny videos make us laugh and relax. One of the most popular and loved are the babies' videos on the internet. Their sweet giggles and adorable moments ate loved by everyone.

    One such adorable video of a few babies participating in a baby crawling race is going viral over the internet, and people can't stop their laugh after watching them. Yes, you heard it right! A few babies crawling to the finishing line are going viral, and the internet can't handle their cuteness.

    In the adorable video, a few kids can be seen crawling on a basketball court as they participate in a baby crawling race. The video also shows their parents sitting beside the finish line and offers toys and candies so that the kids cross the finish line. Some kids can be seen as forgetting their motive and starts to play with others on the racing track. The five-minute-long video is packed with various twists and hilarious moments, and we don't want to give away all that to you, see for yourself:

    The joyful video was shared by a Twitter user named Tansu Yegen, who captioned the video by saying that the crawling race for babies is the cutest sport in the world. The video has gathered around 2.5 lakh views and hundreds of likes from the date of sharing.

    Netizens found the video hilarious and adorable, and they loaded the comment section with their heartfelt opinions. A user said the video made his day, while another said he couldn't stop his laugh while watching the video. A third user stated that the video and every baby in the clip are too adorable, while another said she loved the unpredictable twists and gestures from the kids in the video. In contrast, there were also people who criticised the event. A user stated that the event was ridiculous as it can get the babies to get used to such a competitive mind, while another said the event treats babies like animals.

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 6:26 PM IST
