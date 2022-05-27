Meet Pebbles, world’s oldest living dog

Dogs are the best companions of humans, and the bond between a dog and his human is something priceless. They stay with us throughout their lives and become members of our family.

A Chihuahua named TobyKeith from Florida was declared as the oldest dog in the world by Guinness World Records in last month. TobyKeith, born on January 9, 2001, turned 21 years and 66 days on March 16, 2022. But as the announcement was made official, a couple from South Carolina, USA, realised that their dog, Pebbles, was older than TobyKeith and applied to the Guinness World Records.

The Guinness World Record, after its study, came to a conclusion and awarded Pebbles, a Toy Fox Terrier breed, as the world's oldest living dog. Pebbles was born on March 28, 2000, and the four-pound doggo is 22 years old. She is owned by Bobby and Julie Gregory of South Carolina, USA.

However, the Gregorys initially had a plan to adopt a larger breed dog. But when Bobby noticed pebbles running and following him in the enclosure as he walked by, he didn't have any other option than to pick her up. Julie Gregory told Guinness World Records that "it was instant love the second the two met."

Julie adds that Pebbles usually is a calm and loving dog but gets grumpy when woken up. She sleeps till 5 in the afternoon and loves to spend the rest of the day listening to country music. Julie also says that pebbles like to sleep during the day and wake up all night just like a wild teen.

Pebbles, however, had a Toy Fox Terrier partner named Rocky, and they had 24 puppies across in three different litters. Unfortunately, Pebbles became a ‘widow’ in 2017 after Rocky passed away at the age of 16.

Julie added that the world's oldest doggo does not have a favourite toy but loves to snuggle under blankets and loves playing with Bobby under the palm tree in the backyard.

Pebbles is a summer loving dog and loves to play in the pool and soak up the sun. She celebrated her 22nd birthday with a warm bubble bath and a stack of ribs. Julie told Guinness World Records that most people who know Pebbles couldn't believe that she is 22-years old.

However, apart from the typical symptoms of ageing, Pebbles is in excellent health. Julie also said that the secret to Pebble's long and healthy life is by treating her like a family and giving her a happy, positive environment with good clean food and proper healthcare.

