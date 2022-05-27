Watch: Passengers perform garba as train arrives 20 min early at Ratlam station

A video of a few passengers performing garba, Gujarat’s folk dance, after the Bandra-Haridwar train arrived at the Ratlam station 20 minutes before its scheduled arrival. The hilarious video has now gone viral with social media dropping hearts for it.

The internet has become a platform for entertainment and celebrations. From party videos to amazing flash mob videos, the internet never fails us in surprising.

A video showing a number of people performing garba at Ratlam’s railway station in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral. But why are the people performing the folk dance? The reason will leave you delighted!

The reason behind their joy is that the train arrives 20 minutes earlier than expected at Ratlam station. Yes, you heard it right. The Bandra-Haridwar Express reaches the Ratlam station at 10:15 pm, which is 20 minutes ahead of its estimated arrival time. The halt for the train usually at Ratlam Junction is about 10 minutes. But as the train arrived 20 min earlier, the train will be taking an half an hour halt at the station.

Now, as the word got around to some bored Gujarati passengers, they decided to celebrate it by doing up some popular Garba numbers on platform 4 of the Ratlam station. As the dance started, the fellow passengers who were unaware of the news also joined the celebration and made it more interesting. Take a look at the delightful video:

The video went viral, and it also captured the attention of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister even shared the delightful video on Koo, India’s indigenous microblogging site. The video was also shared on the minister's Facebook page and has gathered around 4.5 lakh views and 6.8K likes in just a day of being online.

The video also did make the internet joyful, and they loaded their happiness through the comment section. Many users expressed their love through love and heart emojis.

