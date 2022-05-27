Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Passengers perform garba as train arrives 20 min early at Ratlam station

    A video of a few passengers performing garba, Gujarat’s folk dance, after the Bandra-Haridwar train arrived at the Ratlam station 20 minutes before its scheduled arrival. The hilarious video has now gone viral with social media dropping hearts for it.

    Watch Passengers perform garba as train arrives 20 min early at Ratlam station-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ratlam, First Published May 27, 2022, 9:17 PM IST

    The internet has become a platform for entertainment and celebrations. From party videos to amazing flash mob videos, the internet never fails us in surprising.

    A video showing a number of people performing garba at Ratlam’s railway station in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral. But why are the people performing the folk dance? The reason will leave you delighted!

    ALSO READ: Watch: Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike will leave you baffled; check out netizens' reactions

    The reason behind their joy is that the train arrives 20 minutes earlier than expected at Ratlam station. Yes, you heard it right. The Bandra-Haridwar Express reaches the Ratlam station at 10:15 pm, which is 20 minutes ahead of its estimated arrival time. The halt for the train usually at Ratlam Junction is about 10 minutes. But as the train arrived 20 min earlier, the train will be taking an half an hour halt at the station.

    Now, as the word got around to some bored Gujarati passengers, they decided to celebrate it by doing up some popular Garba numbers on platform 4 of the Ratlam station. As the dance started, the fellow passengers who were unaware of the news also joined the celebration and made it more interesting. Take a look at the delightful video:

    The video went viral, and it also captured the attention of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister even shared the delightful video on Koo, India’s indigenous microblogging site. The video was also shared on the minister's Facebook page and has gathered around 4.5 lakh views and 6.8K likes in just a day of being online.

    The video also did make the internet joyful, and they loaded their happiness through the comment section. Many users expressed their love through love and heart emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Woman crafts a stunning design on watermelon

    ALSO READ: Watch: Mischievous monkey lifts a woman’s dress while capturing a video

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 9:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to witness rainfall, no heatwave for next five days: IMD - adt

    Kerala to witness rainfall, no heatwave for next five days: IMD

    Bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river in Ladakh

    Bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river, 7 killed

    Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala jailed for 4 years - adt

    Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala jailed for 4 years

    Nothing serious: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on sports minister's 'free me' jibe - adt

    'Nothing serious': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on sports minister's 'free me' jibe

    Fallen soldier's rifle and helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

    Fallen soldier's rifle and helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

    Recent Stories

    Differently-abled man ride tricycle to drop kids to school, netizens praised the father's love - gps

    Watch: Differently-abled man ride tricycle to drop kids to school, netizens praised the father’s love

    Netizen enraged after IAS officer tweets about betel nut stain in flight - gps

    Netizen enraged after IAS officer tweets about betel nut stain in flight

    German surfer creates Guinness World Record by riding on 86-Feet wave; watch his video - gps

    German surfer creates Guinness World Record by riding on 86-Feet wave; watch his video

    Why is Lionel Messi not happy with Joan Laporta constant comments?-ayh

    Why is Lionel Messi not happy with Joan Laporta's constant comments?

    6 hot pics of Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan who was rumoured to work with Salman Khan drb

    6 hot pics of Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan who was rumoured to work with Salman Khan

    Recent Videos

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon