WATCH: NCC cadets, face down in puddle amid rain in Thane, thrashed by senior; disturbing video goes viral

In a disturbing incident, eight young men participating in National Cadet Corps (NCC) training were subjected to physical abuse in Maharashtra's Thane area. The video of the incident went viral on social media and showcased the cadets performing push-ups in a puddle amid rain, with their heads pinned in the muddy soil instead of using their hands for support. Behind them stood a senior NCC cadet holding a stick, whacking each of them one by one for failing to execute his challenging drill.

The incident took place during NCC training at Bandodkar College in Thane, adjacent to Mumbai. Some of the cadets were seen crying in distress as a student of the college recorded the event from behind a window.

In response to the incident, College principal Suchitra Naik expressed serious concern and asserted that such behaviour would not be tolerated. She emphasised that appropriate action will be taken against the senior student responsible for the abuse.

While acknowledging the unfortunate incident, Principal Naik also acknowledged the positive contributions of NCC at the college, stating that it has been an integral part of their training for nearly four decades.

Notably, the incident occurred in the absence of a teacher, raising questions about the supervision and conduct during training sessions. The principal emphasised that the act displayed by the senior student was deeply concerning and only something a mentally ill person could do.

"We will not tolerate such behaviour. He is an NCC student. Action will be taken. But I would also like to tell that a lot of good work has been done here by the NCC. NCC training has been taking place here for almost 40 years. This incident happened in the absence of the teacher. It is evident from the act that what the student did, only mentally ill people can do," the principal said.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the public and calls for a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure the safety and well-being of cadets during training sessions.

"This Video is horrific, allegedly from a college in Thane, Maharashtra, where the trainer is mercilessly beating up what looks like NCC cadets! The entire team should be Jailed," noted one user on X.

Another added, "A viral video of inhuman treatment of NCC cadets in the hands of their so called instructor at Thane's reputed Joshi Bedekar College. Just look as how these NCC cadets are being mercilessly beaten with a baton by this person. Is he really an instructor or a monster?"