A viral video showing a man painting samosa-shaped objects has triggered an online debate about potential food adulteration. While some viewers expressed concern, many others suggested the items are not edible but are decorative pieces intended for display.

Online debate has been triggered by a video of a guy colouring samosa-shaped objects, with some viewers voicing concerns about potential food adulteration. Many people questioned what was being displayed when the video was posted on X with the assertion that colours were being put to samosas.

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Nonetheless, a number of social media users contended that the items in the video were anything but edible samosas. They implied that the objects were ornamental things meant for exhibition rather than for ingestion. An X user shared the clip with the caption, “They’re applying color to samosas. I thought samosas were supposed to be pure, but even here there’s adulteration."

Meanwhile, the authenticity of the claim remains unclear. There is no confirmation that the items shown in the video are edible samosas. Several users suggested they may actually be handmade decorative pieces rather than food products.

A man is seen in the video sitting on the ground with a number of samosa-shaped items surrounding him. Some have a golden-brown finish akin to newly cooked samosas, while others seem pallid. The guy is seen applying colour on the objects' surfaces using a brush.

There are little liquid-filled glasses around, as well as a pile of identical triangular pieces awaiting painting. Because of their look, some viewers mistook them for actual samosas. Others, however, noted that the procedure appeared to be more akin to painting craft objects than food preparation.

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Internet Reacts

The post quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom questioned the claim being made. “Kya jarurat hai samosa ko colour krne ki..Koun sa fayda utha lega," a user commented. Another wrote, “Even the samosa turned out to be a traitor."

Some users believed the objects were not edible at all. “He’s an artist, and these samosas aren’t meant for eating—they’re for show, just like the fake fruits in a display. Gotta give props to the artist’s craftsmanship for making samosas that look absolutely real," a person said.