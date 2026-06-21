A daughter-in-law, fed up with her mother-in-law's harassment, dropped a Rs. 20 note in a temple hundi in Anantapur, asking God to make her die soon. A similar incident had happened in Kalaburagi before, highlighting the harsh reality of some mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationships.

The relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law is famously tricky in many Indian households. We often hear stories of their clashes. It's a strange cycle, isn't it? Today's mother-in-law was once a daughter-in-law, and today's daughter-in-law will one day be in her shoes. People say a home where both get along is heaven, but such families are rare.

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In most homes, there's always some friction. But in some families, the situation gets so bad that it pushes people to do desperate things. One such incident has just come to light.

'Please make my mother-in-law die'

A daughter-in-law, completely fed up with her mother-in-law's harassment, turned to God for a rather extreme solution. She wrote a desperate plea on a Rs. 20 note and dropped it in the donation box of the Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy temple in Anantapur. The message, written in Telugu, said: “Swami, I can’t bear the torture from my mother-in-law. Please make her die soon.”

While counting the offerings, temple officials usually find notes with prayers for good health, jobs, or marriage. But this note left them completely stunned. While some found it amusing, others wondered just how much the woman must have been suffering to make such a prayer.

A similar note was found in Kalaburagi

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. A while ago, a daughter-in-law had made a similar offering at the Ghattaragi Bhagyavanti temple in Kalaburagi. She had written 'May my mother-in-law die soon' on a Rs. 20 note and put it in the hundi, promising to fulfil a vow if her wish came true. That incident had become a huge topic of local discussion.

Now, a similar case has surfaced again. What's really strange is that in both cases, the women used a Rs. 20 note to send their desperate message to God.